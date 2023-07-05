7 Years After Kevin Durant’s Controversial $54,274,505 Move, Draymond Green Reveals What 2x Finals MVP’s Arrival to the Warriors Cost Him

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are no strangers to big-money arrivals. Back in 2016, a certain Kevin Durant arrived from the OKC Thunder, bringing forth a huge transformation in the way the Warriors played. The move also impacted Draymond Green’s offensive numbers. He went from averaging 14 points per game to less than 10. At the same time, he began to have more of a defensive impact on games. Green claimed that this individual sacrifice was made for the benefit of the team, and led to diminished confidence as a shooter, speaking on Podcast P with Paul George.

Durant joined the Warriors back in 2016 on a 2-year, $54,274,505 deal. He helped the Warriors win two straight championships and was also the Finals MVP in 2016. While his impact was there for all to see, it also led to a reduced role for Draymond Green, who was now the team’s defensive stalwart, instead of being one of the primary playmakers alongside Stephen Curry.

Draymond Green underwent huge personal sacrifices to accommodate Kevin Durant

Considering Durant’s qualities, there is little doubt that he is one of the few players Green will be willing to make sacrifices for. However, it also led to reduced shots, lower scoring, and diminished confidence for Draymond Green.

Green shot over 38% from the 3-point zone in 2015-16. Just a season later, that number dropped to slightly above 30%. At the same time, his defensive contributions skyrocketed, something he claimed had a negative impact on his shooting:

“I started being called and viewed as a non-shooter, when in fact, I shot 37% from 3 like no one was just helping off of me. But then I started being like spoke to and viewed as a non-shooter just because I was doing so much to get those guys involved. I lost my confidence and so I lost my confidence in my shot. And, you know, I’m trying to get K involved, I’m trying to get Steph, I’m trying to get Klay involved. In my mind, I’m thinking, like, ‘Man, Steph came down and hoisted three crazy shots and because he did Klay just came down and hoisted one from half court and next time, he came down and hoisted one from the other side of half court.’ It had a negative impact as well because it, you know, I lost all confidence.”

Needless to say, while the Golden State Warriors benefited from the move, Draymond Green personally did not. He became less of a shooter, something that has carried over in his career until today.

Green is looking forward to learning new things from Chris Paul

While Durant’s impact led to some personal sacrifices, Green is convinced that the same will not happen due to Chris Paul. Draymond Green thinks that the Warriors needed a ball handler to lead their second unit off the bench. Although he is not sure whether Paul will start off the bench or not, Green claims him and other Warriors can learn a lot from the former Suns’ guard.

Furthermore, Draymond also said that Paul will give the Warriors an increased variety in scoring, something they have needed since last season. Finally, the 33-year-old predicted one particular youngster to benefit especially, from Paul’s arrival:

“I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before Chris came to Phoenix. No disrespect but more of a compliment to CP, but people didn’t know what Deandre Ayton was gonna turn out to be and suddenly he became an All-Star level player. So I think what he will do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him is huge. Absolutely huge. And I look forward to learning that from him.”

Needless to say, Green holds Chris Paul in utterly high regard. Apart from encouraging others to look up to him, he himself is looking forward to picking up a few skills, albeit off the court.