7ft Giannis Antetokounmpo’s This Body Part is So Big, It Makes Basketballs Look Comically Miniscule

Jan 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts from the bench after guard AJ Green (not pictured) made a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a big, big man. Even in the NBA, his size is beyond formidable at 7’0”. And of course, pair that with 242 lbs of muscle, and you have a basketball god in the flesh. However, his height and weight aren’t the only things big about him.

Recently, fans have been observing a specific body part of Giannis Antetokounmpo. And let’s just say, after looking at its size, every basketball on the planet is going to be embarrassed.

And of course, some humans are going to be joining them too.

Also Read: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Bucks Release Injury Report on the 2023 All-Star Game Captain

Giannis Antetokounpo’s hands put every basketball, and any other pair of hands to shame

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a massive man. And the law of proportionality dictates that everything on him would naturally be pretty massive too.

Still, the size of his hands is something else. Heck, they could even be the reason he has struggled to shoot the ball for so long.

However, you must first understand just how big these monsters are. And to do so, you need to take a look at the short YouTube clip below.

Truly, once the size of his hands is considered, it is no wonder his jumpers are inaccurate so often.

Fingers that big have all the possibility in the world to disrupt his shooting hand. And so, who knows?

Perhaps the secret to unlocking his jump shot could just lie in taking free throws with just one hand.

Also Read: “Nets should consider trading Ben Simmons”: Kendrick Perkins Has a Trade Deadline Suggestion For Kevin Durant and Co

What are Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shooting averages this season

After 37 games played, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 52.6% from the field, 25.5% from deep, and 65% from the charity stripe.

He is also recording 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan Signed His Name as Mychal Jordan”: How Lakers Legend’s Brother Convinced Adam Silver to Film Chicago Bulls in 97-98 For The Last Dance