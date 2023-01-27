Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Bucks Release Injury Report on the 2023 All-Star Game Captain

Jan 25, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The relentless Giannis Antetokounmpo is aggressing towards a sixth season where he would be averaging over 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and a block per game. A seven-time All-Star, Giannis, will be captaining the 2023 All-Star team from the East as he got the second-most votes behind LeBron James as the All-Star Starters list came out on Thursday.

But there are still 10 games to go for the Bucks before the big weekend in Salt Lake City and need wins if they want to have a home advantage in the Playoffs. There wouldn’t be a better time to sneak up on the Celtics, as they are on a 3-game losing streak.

However, there’s a chance that the Greek Freak will miss out on the Friday action in Indianapolis.

Also read: “Don’t Let Fans Pick All-Stars Or The President”: Charles Barkley Scoffs At Fan Voting As LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Get Captained

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a Game Time Decision in the game against the Pacers

The Bucks’ offense has been unpredictable in the season except for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis. The latter of the three, their 6th man of the year contender, has injured his MCL and might be out for a long time.

Khris Middleton continuing with minutes restrictions while coming off the bench would mean the Bucks would solely depend on his two-way duo to deliver consistently on the offense.

However, Giannis has ‘knee soreness’ to take care of and is ‘probable’ for the game against the Pacers tonight.

The Bucks submitted their injury report for Friday’s game in Indianapolis earlier this evening. OUT:

Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis Questionable:

MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis), AJ Green (left ankle soreness) Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 27, 2023



Also read: NBA All-Star Snubs: Who Are 2023 Salt Lake City NBA All-Star Game’s Biggest Snubs From Starting Berths?

Can the Bucks afford to rest Giannis on tight schedules?

Their last night 107-99 win against a Nuggets team without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and MPJ suggest they cannot. Not if they want the #1 spot by the end of the season.

Putting higher emphasis on winning games for seeding rather than load-managing their superstars has been unfashionable for teams for a while. Yet, it would be tough for the teams to get out of this year’s tough competition without having the home-court advantage.

The Warriors did it last year. But it still seems doable in the West than the East if Joel Embiid, KD, Jayson Tatum (& JB), and Donovan Mitchell are all fit and fine for the postseason.

Also read: “Nets should consider trading Ben Simmons”: Kendrick Perkins Has a Trade Deadline Suggestion For Kevin Durant and Co