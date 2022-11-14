“Zion Williamson Turned Into Druski!”: NBA Twitter Loses Its Marbles as 284 lbs Pelicans Star Imitates Comedian

Zion Williamson is not your typical NBA superstar. Most of the stars that we see in the league have a mature persona around them. However, Williamson is not just any other star. He’s often shown us how he’s still a kid, loves anime and video games, and is a huge fan boy, just like most 22-year-olds.

Drafted in 2019 as the #1 Pick, Zion’s time in the NBA has been injury-riddled. Williamson spent a big chunk of his rookie season out of the lineup because of injury, costing him ROTY honors. In his sophomore year, he earned All-Star honors and impressed everyone around the NBA. After that, a foot injury kept Zion out for the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

He’s back right now, and that has been a major boost for the Pelicans. They have a 7-6 record right now and stand in the 7th spot in the West. Recently, Zion was turned into a meme yet again after his post-game presser against the Rockets.

Also Read: “I Swear Im Not That Short!”: 5 ft 5″ Rachel Nichols Posts Hilarious Picture With 6 ft 10″ Kevin Durant After 31-Point Explosion

Zion Williamson gets trolled by NBA Twitter

As of late, we’re used to seeing Zion being trolled with fat jokes and more. However, the Pelicans star has come back and is showing us why he was the #1 Draft pick. He’s averaging 23.5 points and 6.4 rebounds returning from a season-long injury.

After the game against the Rockets, Zion was asked to rate his defense. Williamson flipped the switch and instead asked the reporter to rate his defense.

The reporter took the task seriously and gave Zion a B-, which he was okay with.

“How would YOU rate my defense?” Zion’s exchange with this reporter pic.twitter.com/XrrikXoO1o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2022

NBA Twitter saw Zion’s facial expressions and couldn’t help but draw a correlation to comedian Druski.

Why he sound exactly like Druski? https://t.co/OF4KcJiVPT — Charley✌|| ebuka.eth (@charles_lukes) November 14, 2022

I know Druski when i hear it https://t.co/u1upxHWc69 — Jimba ﾒ (@Jimbahiya) November 14, 2022

“I just knew he was gonna sound like druski, I told that reporter an hour before but everyone called me crazy” pic.twitter.com/GnPvS5LnYG — baohzo (@baohzo99) November 13, 2022

Zion might actually have been modeling his response to Druski. The Pelicans’ star follows the comedian on Instagram and seems to enjoy his content.

Also Read: Known For Gambling Away Millions, Michael Jordan Once Claimed LeBron James Would Be More Popular Than Him

What’s Zion’s ceiling for this season?

Zion Williamson is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. He’s young, athletic, and has a unique play-style. He’s played 11 out of the 13 games this season, where the Pelicans have a 6-5 record.

His presence on the court has been incredible for the team. He has a +/- of +33 this season, which depicts how his presence impacts the team positively. If he stays healthy, Williamson can easily make his way back to the All-Star game, and can lead the Pels to a playoff run.

Also Read: Jasmine Jordan, Who Works For Michael Jordan’s $1.7 Billion Venture, Claimed Her Father Was A ‘Tyrant’ At Home Too