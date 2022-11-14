HomeSearch

“Yeah, you suck”: Joel Embiid Gets a Backhanded Compliment from Tyrese Maxey After Earth Shattering Performance

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 14/11/2022

"Yeah, you suck": Joel Embiid Gets a Backhanded Compliment from Tyrese Maxey After Earth Shattering Performance

Nov 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) leaps onto center Joel Embiid (21) after Embiids 59 points in a victory against the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid was unstoppable tonight. The Jazz were on cruise control but they met the Cameroonian in the form of his life having what could possibly be the game of his life. For all we know, it could even be the game of the NBA.

He broke so many records that it was hard to keep track and sent a few benchmarks on the way. Is there a center that plays the game better than him currently? Hard to say for sure. Tonight though, he was in a league of his own.

His performance was nothing short of supernatural. The NBA took notice and it is time for us to dissect his 50-piece.

Also read: “Fame Swallowed Him”: Dennis Rodman, Who Drank Away His $27 Million Fortune, Got a Stern Assessment From Annie Bakes

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey goof around after the former’s excellent performance

Embiid was on a heater tonight. 59 points, a career-high and a franchise-high. There was nothing anyone could do to stop him. Joel also put up 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and a whopping 7 blocks. Becoming the first to touch those numbers.

To truly understand the hilarity of his greatness. Here is a stat breakdown. Bonkers.

And the best part? He did this just the night before. Embiid scored 101 points in 2 days. A good day at the office we suppose.

Also read: $420 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal Stepped In After George Mikan’s Family Couldn’t Afford His Funeral

“Yeah, you suck!” Maxey goads Embiid

The best moment, however, came when Maxey and Embiid were bonding with each other. During the post-game interview, Tyrese jumped on Joel.

And as Joel was talking about his woes from the free throw line, Maxey, simply said “yeah, you suck”. Just a tinge of insult to humble him. The brotherly love between the two is at its best. And the Sixers might have unlocked a whole new level to Joel’s game.

As they pick up the pace, it is yet to be seen how good they can become. But with Embiid in form like this, it is hard to bet against them. MVP candidate? You bet.

Also read:  “Victor Wembanyama? Get Ready My Friend!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Wemby Is The Best Combination of Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam