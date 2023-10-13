9 Months Before Kobe Bryant Hung a Banner at Staples Center for Taylor Swift, ‘1989’ Artist Revealed Her Loyalty Towards the Knicks

Taylor Swift has recently resurged within the American sporting community since beginning a relationship with NFL star, Travis Kelce. However, besides football, the ‘Red’ artist also had a niche interest in basketball. Swift moved to New York in 2014, wherein several of the Big Apple’s captivities caught her eye.

In an interview with Time magazine, Swift revealed her loyalty to the New York Knicks and fond memories at the Madison Garden Square. Just nine months after this, Kobe Bryant announced Taylor Swift getting a banner at the Lakers’ Staples Center. Swift always seemed quite interested in the sporting world, often showing her love and support for several NBA and NFL teams.

Taylor Swift always had an interest in basketball and other sports surrounding her. Though a professional musician, Swift has never shied away from talking about sports and showing her support for her favorite teams and players. When the ‘Red’ artist moved to New York, Swift was asked by Time Magazine if she counted herself among the Knicks fans. And within a jiffy, she replied,

“Yeah, totally.”

Taylor Swift was quick to defend any slander against her favorite team as a Knicks fan. She mentioned her friendship with former Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire, with whom she had often crossed paths at the Met Ball. Through her friendship with Stoudemire, Swift developed a love for the Knicks, which she does not regret at all.

“I love them, though. Why does that matter? So you run into a bunch of different, interesting types of people at the Met Ball. I’ve gone the last four years. And the most normal people at that event, every single time, are Amar’e Stoudemire and his wife Alexis. I talk with them and hang with them every time I’m there. So I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool. “

That’s not all. The ‘1989’ star also has a deep-rooted childhood connection to the Knicks and Madison Square Garden. During her early teenage years, Taylor Swift performed at the Madison Square Garden for a Kids Talent Competition during halftime. The fond memories of this performance at the Garden definitely bring in charming memories and a sense of attachment to the Knicks for Swift.

“I performed at the Knicks’—at Madison Square Garden’s—Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13. And ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid.”

Just nine months later, Taylor Swift was invited by the Los Angeles Lakers to be honored with a banner at the Staples Center. Though it isn’t clear if Swift is still as loyal to the Knicks, she surely seems to be in full support of the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season!

Kobe Bryant honored Taylor Swift at the Staples Center for the most sold-out shows in a row

Having one’s own banner hung down at the Lakers’ iconic Staples Center is quite a rare honor. Kobe Bryant bestowed this great honor upon Taylor Swift in 2015 when she set a record for the most sold-out shows (16 shows) during the 1989 Tour. Swift had one of her own banners hung down at the arena alongside several of the LA team’s accolades.

Taylor Swift has a close relationship with Kobe Bryant’s family, especially the Mamba’s daughters Bianka and Natalia. Swift has shared some of the sweetest moments with Bryant girls, showing her love for them by gifting Natalia a cardigan and Bianka a hat.