“NBA Ain’t Ready for Goggles Luka”: Luka Doncic ‘Stealing’ Dwight Powell’s Glasses Draws Fan Reactions

Credits: Feb 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) celebrate during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons recently suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The 124-142 loss saw Luka Doncic post incredible numbers once again as he gave the Mavs a sizeable lead before heading to the bench. While on the bench, fans saw Doncic don his teammate Dwight Powell’s glasses, leading to some interesting reactions from fans on Reddit.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic helped the Mavericks to an 18-point win over the Detroit Pistons. Coming into the game, many had predicted that it would turn out to be big for the Pistons, given how Doncic has been playing lately.

During the final two minutes of the game, the Mavericks were enjoying a sizeable lead against the Pistons. As a result, Dallas did not have Luka Doncic on the floor, resting his legs for the team’s next matchup against the Bulls.

Advertisement

While sitting on the bench, the Slovenian basketball star decided to kill time by taking Dwight Powell’s glasses and trying them on. As he had Powell’s glasses on, Doncic could be seen playing around, imitating to shoot the ball and fooling around.

But after seeing Doncic rock his teammate’s glasses, fans could not help but give their insight into what ‘Goggles Luka’ could be capable of. Here are a few reactions from fans on Reddit.

“NBA ain’t ready for Goggles Luka.”

Advertisement

One fan took it a step further when he commented, “NBA ain’t ready for Goggles + Headband Luka.”

While another fan said, “Goggle + Headband + Bearded Luka is the final form.”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

Now, the preface behind the ‘Goggles’ comment is based on how players tend to turn it up on the court whenever they’re wearing certain accessories on their faces. For example, the facemask. In recent years, fans have seen players like Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and even Kobe Bryant give us some of their most iconic games while rocking a facemask. While Luka wasn’t wearing a facemask, the goggles were being substituted in their place.

Luka Doncic has been on an absolute tear so far this season. He finished the game with 39 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, all in the 37 minutes he played on the floor. So, if he ever does rock those goggles or even a facemask, fans are sure that Luka Magic may end up giving us one of the most iconic games of his career.

Can Luka Doncic guide the Dallas Mavericks to the playoffs?

Luka Doncic has been averaging 34.7 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.0 RPG on a 62.4 true shooting percentage, as per Statmuse. Not only is he leading the league in scoring but has also been having some of the most iconic games of his career this season.

However, Doncic’s greatness on the court has yet to translate into the team having a good seasonal record to make it to the playoffs. After tonight’s win, the Dallas Mavericks are 36-28 this season, good enough for the eighth spot in the West.

But given how the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors are right behind them, be sure to see these two teams and probably a few more give it their all to secure that last spot for the postseason.

It will be interesting to see if Dallas can hold on to that eighth seed in the West. Or who will go on to dethrone the Mavericks to make it to the playoffs? Do you think Dallas will miss out on the playoffs yet again? And if so, which team will go on to kick them out of playoff contention? We’ll let you ponder on that as the postseason lurks right around the corner.