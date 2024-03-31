“Best SLAM Cover of All-Time!”: Draymond Green Shows Love to Anthony Edwards’ SLAM Appearance

Slam Magazine, a publication that is synonymous with the NBA, and basketball culture as a whole, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. On the special occasion, Slam featured Minnesota Star Anthony Edwards on the cover of their recent edition. The cover shows Edwards’s emphatic dunk over John Collins, as the recent edition was tagged ” The Poster Child, Anthony Edwards”. 4x Champion, Draymond Green is also one of those who is in awe of 22-year-old’s dunk.

Edwards’s dunk over Collins came mid-way into the third quarter, when the Wolves star took a pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, left his feet from just inside the free-throw line and elevated over Collins for the dunk. The moment went viral, as Edwards recalls dislocating his finger on the slam.

Even Warriors forward Draymond Green seems to love the recent cover [of Slam Magazine] a lot, as the four- time champion shared an image of the same to his Instagram. Talking about the cover, Draymond captioned,

” Maybe The Best Slam Cover Of All-Time.”

Edwards’s dunk over Collins seems to have garnered a fan base of its own, as the recent Slam cover will definitely go down as one of the better covers in the publication’s history.

That said, Slam has had other impressive covers over the years. The publication released many hit covers over the years featuring stars such as Allen Iverson, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Unlike more established publications like Sports Illustrated, Slam Magazine continues to provide fans with a more ‘realistic’ view of the sport.

It doesn’t shy away from profanity or controversy, as the publication covered players such as Iverson, even when they were at the height of their public controversies. For Slam, the sport of basketball isn’t something that is ‘ decent’ , a philosophy they still carry in their coverage of the sport and its players.

Draymond Green is all praise for Anthony Edwards

Draymond Green is known for always shooting it straight, as the Warriors forward recently aired out his opinions on Minnesota Star Anthony Edwards. Talking about his upcoming battle against Edwards, Draymond told ESPN that,

“Anthony Edwards is playing as good as anybody in the league. As I’ve always said, he [Anthony Edwards] believes he’s great. You know, everybody keeps talking about the next face in the NBA and all these things and he believes that. And the rest of the team follows his confidence.”

Green’s words aren’t just hollow praise, as Edwards has had a coming-out party, in the last two seasons. This year Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, assists5.2 assists on 46.4% shooting, per ESPN.

Edwards has also taken advantage of his meteoric rise in the league, as the Minnesota Star recently released his signature shoe with Adidas called the AE1. After Edwards recent dunk of Collins, Adidas even decided to drop a signature colourway in honor of the iconic moment. If Edwards is able to keep up his production into the playoffs, we might witness the Timberwolves raise their first championship banner this sesaon.