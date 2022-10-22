A Flashy New Chain and “49” Ja Morant Points Tonight: NBA Twitter Goes Berserk Over Grizzlies Star 

Oct 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If anything the “49” Ja Morant points tonight is a good indication of what’s to come. The Grizzlies are looking better than ever.

We are about to witness one of the most fulfilling NBA seasons in a while. Almost every superstar you can think of is fit and healthy. And the emergence of new phenoms is set to change the tide.

The change of the old guard is being ushered by young stars like Luka Doncic and Ja Morant. The latter sent the league a notice tonight.

But right before he erupted for a great performance, he showed off a new chain. One that is studded with diamonds and featured his no.12. And then he decided to torch the Houston Rockets.

Ja Morant’s new chain from IceBox is unreal‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qp9HOkf9ei — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 21, 2022

It took 30 minutes for “49” Ja Morant points tonight

Just take a look at that absurd stat line once. 49 points in 30 minutes. He also had 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks not that his stat sheet needed any more stuffing. Morant put the Grizzlies on his back and they prevailed against tough opposition in the form of Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.

JA MORANT OMGGGGG 🔥 49 PTS

17/26 FG

5/6 3PT

4 REB

8 AST

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/aaRK0uMaoh — Overtime (@overtime) October 22, 2022

Morant kept adding to his already absurd career highlight reel with this block.

OH MY JAWD 😱 Ja Morant got WAY up for this block… 🎥 @memgrizz | @JaMorantpic.twitter.com/SpdR30KHS1 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 22, 2022

Is there anything the Grizzlies superstar can’t do? Twitter doesn’t think so. Right now, he is front and center.

Ja Morant was at his effervescent best and NBA Twitter reacted accordingly

The man of the moment, Ja Morant was unstoppable today. And NBA Twitter knew exactly what they were witnessing.

Several writers noted his remarkable improvement in efficiency and shot-selection. The league should be scared.

Ja Morant is making 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers and finishing at the rim. A three-level scoring masterpiece so far. He has 45 points and has already set the Grizzlies record for most points in the first two games of a season. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) October 22, 2022

One user even said that Ja is “Him”. Not many players in the NBA we know embody this spirit.

ja morant is him i fear — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) October 22, 2022

He already had the record for the highest ppg in opening games and his 49-point performance tonight is just a reminder.

There was no stopping him and next up is Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. That will be a fun watch.

