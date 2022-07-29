Klay Thompson’s $35,000 mistake made dad Mychal Thompson force him to sit and drink wine in car on dates

Warriors’ Klay Thompson faced a cut in his allowance when the NBA fined him, dad Mychal Thompson kept his finances in check

The Golden State Warriors drafted 6’6 guard Klay Thompson as the 11th pick in the 2011 draft. Coming from Washington State, Thompson was supposed to compliment the up-and-rising Stephen Curry. Due to his size, ability to shoot, and two-way playstyle, Thompson became a crucial part of the Warriors.

Klay has been a key part of all four of the Warriors’ championships in the past seven years. Thompson has earned over $182 million in his 11 seasons with the Dubs, thanks to his efforts on the court. Klay has accumulated a net worth of around $85 million, and it’s only set to grow.

Klay can go around and afford almost anything his heart desires. However, it wasn’t always this way for him. Despite having a father who was a 2x NBA Champion with the Lakers, the Warriors guard didn’t always have money to throw around. His father, Mychal Thompson, made sure of that.

Klay Thompson used to get a small allowance weekly from his NBA salary

Often we see young kids enter the NBA and get access to more money than they’ve ever seen before. This usually results in unruly spending, leading to the said player running out of money when needed.

Mychal and Julie Thompson didn’t want the same for Klay. In an interview with ESPN, Mychal shared,

The 23-year-old doesn’t have access to his money, all cheques are paid to Mychal and Julie who take care of his accounts for him to make sure Klay’s financial situation is set up for his post-NBA career. So, naturally, Papa Thompson will teach Klay a lesson of his own by fining him personally. However, Klay will find out the old-fashioned way. “He will [find out he’s been fined by us] when he sees that cash envelope show up a little short this week,” he said.

Klay Thompson still gets allowance from parents and this week he’s getting docked by dad for fight #GSW http://t.co/CiTkAvwvhV — John Lund (@JohnLundRadio) March 1, 2013

When Klay was fined $35,000 by the NBA for a fight in a game against the Pacers, his father docked his allowance.

What did Klay’s allowance look like?

In 2013, Klay was paid $2.3 million a year. Talking about his finances and allowances, Mychal shared,

“Rent is $3K … Walking around money $300 a week…” Mychal explained. “That’s a lot of money to go to the movies and buy pizza…”

If Klay wanted to take a girl out for a nice date, here was what his dad advised,

“Go to Langers in Oakland … Go to the grocery store and get a nice [bottle of wine] for $30…”

“Sit in the car and drink it.”

While sitting and drinking in the car is not advisable, Klay’s dad sure helped him keep his finances in check to ensure his future is set. With 4 championships under his belt, we sure hope dad has now let Klay access his money, and spend it where he desires.