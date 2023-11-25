“A Real Shame”: Victor Wembanyama Voices Disapproval After Name Misspelled on Jersey During Warriors-Spurs

Losing their first three games of the In-Season Tournament, the San Antonio Spurs were already eliminated even before they suited up for their contest against the Golden State Warriors. Apart from the Spurs suffering the loss, to make matters worse, Victor Wembanyama played the entirety of the contest with his name misspelled.

Advertisement

Being extremely focused on the matchup against the Bay Area side, Victor Wembanyama didn’t even notice that he put on a jersey that had his name misspelled. However, once he did learn about the error in his jersey, the French phenom revealed feeling disgruntled.

“It’s a real shame,” Wemby said.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/malika_andrews/status/1728297319530213503?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Of course, Wemby will feel disrespected. As the #1 overall pick of the 2023 draft, it’s a huge error to get a name misspelled. However, despite wearing a jersey with a misspelled name, the 7ft 4” big man’s game wasn’t hampered.

Even though the Spurs did sustain a 112-118 loss, the center lodged 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and had several highlight plays.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t the only one who has had to play with his name misspelled

This is not the first time that we’ve seen a player don a jersey with their name being misspelled. In the past, the Detroit Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo had to play the entire contest against the Boston Celtics with his jersey misspelled as “Daillo”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1591596983449317376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A season earlier than the Diallo fiasco, the New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley had to play the clash against the Pistons with his jersey misspelled as “Qucikley”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeagueAlerts/status/1476350707867557893?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Regardless of the blunder made, Wembanyama put up an incredible performance. Yes, recording six turnovers during the bout, there were instances when Wemby looked slightly inexperienced. However, the big man did make it up with his incredible two-way tendencies.

From what we’ve noticed from their first 16 games, Tre Jones and Wemby have great on-court chemistry. However, the duo do not get enough time on the court together. Despite being thrown into some lineups that do not favor him at times, Wemby has had great production.

So far, the 19-year-old has begun his rookie campaign by averaging a staggering 19 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.