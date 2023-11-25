HomeSearch

“A Real Shame”: Victor Wembanyama Voices Disapproval After Name Misspelled on Jersey During Warriors-Spurs

Advait Jajodia
|Published November 25, 2023

"A Real Shame": Victor Wembanyama Voices Disapproval After Name Misspelled on Jersey During Warriors-Spurs

Image Credits: USA Today Sports and X(formerly Twitter)

Losing their first three games of the In-Season Tournament, the San Antonio Spurs were already eliminated even before they suited up for their contest against the Golden State Warriors. Apart from the Spurs suffering the loss, to make matters worse, Victor Wembanyama played the entirety of the contest with his name misspelled.

Being extremely focused on the matchup against the Bay Area side, Victor Wembanyama didn’t even notice that he put on a jersey that had his name misspelled. However, once he did learn about the error in his jersey, the French phenom revealed feeling disgruntled.

“It’s a real shame,” Wemby said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/malika_andrews/status/1728297319530213503?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Of course, Wemby will feel disrespected. As the #1 overall pick of the 2023 draft, it’s a huge error to get a name misspelled. However, despite wearing a jersey with a misspelled name, the 7ft 4” big man’s game wasn’t hampered.

Even though the Spurs did sustain a 112-118 loss, the center lodged 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and had several highlight plays.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t the only one who has had to play with his name misspelled

This is not the first time that we’ve seen a player don a jersey with their name being misspelled. In the past, the Detroit Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo had to play the entire contest against the Boston Celtics with his jersey misspelled as “Daillo”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1591596983449317376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A season earlier than the Diallo fiasco, the New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley had to play the clash against the Pistons with his jersey misspelled as “Qucikley”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeagueAlerts/status/1476350707867557893?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Regardless of the blunder made, Wembanyama put up an incredible performance. Yes, recording six turnovers during the bout, there were instances when Wemby looked slightly inexperienced. However, the big man did make it up with his incredible two-way tendencies.

From what we’ve noticed from their first 16 games, Tre Jones and Wemby have great on-court chemistry. However, the duo do not get enough time on the court together. Despite being thrown into some lineups that do not favor him at times, Wemby has had great production.

So far, the 19-year-old has begun his rookie campaign by averaging a staggering 19 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.

Share this article

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

A 21-year-old with a BBA degree specializing in marketing, Advait Jajodia is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush and a passionate basketball enthusiast. Advait has been immersed in the world of basketball since picking up a basketball at the age of 9. Excelling as a two-time national-level player, specifically as a point guard during the Golden State Warriors' dominant era, he draws inspiration from the electrifying style of Stephen Curry. Beyond the NBA, Advait finds joy in playing various sports, exploring intriguing conspiracy theories, and boosting his 2K rating to 99. He also holds admiration for athletes like Rafael Nadal, Virat Kohli, and Phil Foden, recognizing their exceptional skills.

Read more from Advait Jajodia