“A Testament to LeBron James’ Hard Work”: Michael Jordan Heaps Rare Praise On 6ft 9″ Star for Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James made history last night in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fighting for a losing cause, LeBon’s exceptional scoring in the game, and the season, led him to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record. Heading into the game, LeBron James was trailing Kareem only by 36 points.

Most of the NBA community believed he would get the job done in just a single game. And true to the expectations, James did it with ease. He not only broke Kareem’s record but did so in 150 fewer games. James’ feat was extraordinary.

In fact, his record is so monumental that even Michael Jordan who rarely praises athletes sent LeBron James his regards.

Michael Jordan praised LeBron James for breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record

Kareem passed Wilt Chamberlain 39 years ago in 1984. LeBron was born a little under a year after Kareem took over as the all-time scoring leader. By the time the 7ft 2″ star retired in 1989, he had pushed his tally to 38387. A number so huge, it felt like the record would never fall.

Yet, LeBron James has managed to accomplish the unthinkable. He has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Since then, greetings have poured in for LeBron from all walks of life. Hollywood stars and NBA legends congratulated him for setting the new record. Among the list of those who wished him, Michael Jordan was, surprisingly, also a part of the group.

Jordan commented on King James’ durability and hard work and congratulated him for the extraordinary milestone.

Michael Jordan: “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement. It’s a testament to his hard work, longevity, and his great skill.”

“Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement. It’s a testament to his hard work, longevity, and his great skill.” – Michael Jordan on LeBron breaking the NBA scoring record (via @TMZ_Sports @mikejbabcock) pic.twitter.com/CS8DDoYIYr — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 8, 2023

For two players who never played together, the rivalry between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is legendary. To be fair, the rivalry is only a construct of the media and fans. But as with most heated debates, this one definitely has had an impact on the two superstars. Still, for Jordan to put that aside and congratulate LeBron is heartwarming.

Some believe the GOAT debate is now settled

With LeBron finally breaking Kareem‘s record, there are a lot of players and athletes who believe the GOAT debate is finally settled. Players like Shaquille O’Neal and Dirk Nowitzki had previously mentioned that if LeBron passes Kareem in scoring, he will be, without a doubt, the greatest player in history.

The other side of the argument believes that the scoring record is only a metric for longevity and durability. They also believe that the 6 championships are greater than the scoring title. In all honesty, this debate will wage on until there is a new player capable enough to challenge both Bron and Jordan.

