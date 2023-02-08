“Congratulations, LeBron James”: Rihanna, Stephen Curry Among Celebrities Reacting To LBJ Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates former Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the record for all-time scoring in the NBA during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has finally done it. He has accomplished what was considered unachievable until his longevity challenged the world of basketball. From the first moment onwards, he was defying every logic, every doubt. From being one of the most anticipated rookies to becoming the all-time leading scorer, his journey has not at all been easy.

The pressure of the expectations that were shoved on him even before he joined the league should have crushed any other teenager. But not LeBron. The Chosen One has continued his dominance and we are just fortunate to watch him perform at the highest level season after season.

Like your usual fans, LeBron’s greatness is much admired and revered by celebrities as well. A few of them sent across their congratulations and shared with the world what LeBron meant to them.

A-List celebrities congratulate LeBron James on passing Wilt Chamberlain

The video tribute to LeBron James after he passed Kareem featured many A-Listers. The list included Stephen Curry, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Magic Johnson, and Kevin Durant among others.

While Rihanna revealed what made her a Bron fan, Magic Johnson declared LeBron changed the game. Meanwhile, Charles Barkley also confessed that this was the greatest achievement in the history of basketball. Other celebrities also shared their heartwarming responses to James becoming the all-time scoring leader.

The flooding good wishes from so many stars are justified. LeBron has done something that deserves all the praise the world has to offer. And these celebrities recognize that and joined the celebration of his extraordinary campaign. In fact, even President Joe Biden congratulated LeBron for his exceptional feat.

King James pushes his scoring tally to 38,390

Now that LeBron has passed Kareem, the next stop for him is likely the 40,000 mark. With his longevity in play and his athleticism and explosive raw power virtually still intact at 38, there is a high chance he will cross the 40,000 mark before the end of his career.

He has already accomplished so much. But once he crosses the 40,000 mark, he would be decades ahead of any and all competition. There would possibly be no one who can break LBJ’s scoring record.

