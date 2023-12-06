“According to the Referees”: Former NFL Star Vehemently Opposes Suns’ Narrative of Being Robbed, Believes LeBron James’ Call for Timeout was Correct

The Los Angeles Lakers progressed past the Phoenix Suns in the In-Season Tournament’s quarter-finals, defeating Kevin Durant and co. 106-103 yesterday night. After the conclusion of the game, many Suns fans alleged that Phoenix had been robbed of the game as a crucial crunch-time decision by the referees went in favor of the Lakers.

Advertisement

Fans drew attention to LeBron James’ time-out call during the final 7 seconds of the game as justification for their claims. While many believe the Lakers weren’t in a position to call for a time-out, NFL veteran Keyshawn Johnson recently argued that Lakers star Austin Reaves had the ball in control at the time of the call.

Advertisement

In the latest UNDISPUTED episode, Johnson argued that Reaves had the ball in his hand pinned against his legs. This definitely counts as effective ball control, meaning that the Lakers had the ball before calling for a strategic time-out.

Defending the referee’s decision, Johnson says, “If you continue to look at everything real-time, you can see Austin Reaves had possession of the ball pinned against his leg. Simultaneously, at the same time, Lebron just threw a time-out, vocally and then with his hands. Then the ball slips away!”

Johnson added how looking at that moment’s freeze-frame or slow-motioned clip further proved that Austin Reaves still held possession while James signaled for a time-out. He explained that the ball rolled away after the ref had already seen LBJ’s request for a time-out. Johnson’s claim was proven right when the referees found the time-out justified upon further inspection.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1732427195035844610?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Citing a match official, Josh Tiven, to back his claim, Johnson said,

Advertisement

“According to the referees, it is [a legal move]! When you look at what they said…Here is what the crew chief Josh Stevens said: ‘During live play, the official felt that LA still had possession of the ball when LeBron James requested the time-out. Through postgame video review in slow-motion replay, we did see Austin had his left hand on the ball while he pinned against his left leg, which does constitute control.'”

Keyshawn Johnson further argued that the Suns’ contention seemed pointless as their chances of winning against the Lakers were slim. As the Lakeshow progresses to the semifinals with this win, they will next face the New Orleans Pelicans in the semi-finals in Las Vegas.

Reggie Miller and Kevin Durant were not happy with the referee’s controversial call

The referees giving the Lakers a time-out call in the game’s final seconds against the Phoenix Suns was indeed controversial. Many NBA veterans, including Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, questioned the referee’s call while witnessing the play live. While on a call with TNT during the game broadcast, Miller exclaimed, “No one has possession. So how can it be a time-out?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1732279159865450515?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When Kevin Durant was asked about his opinions on this call, the Slim Reaper had a rather smart reply ready for the moment. Instead of blaming the call, KD relayed how the Suns should have played through such moments through the 48 minutes of the game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1732295891460239643?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

KD said to the press, “That’s not the game. That’s one play. It was a 48-minute game. I don’t like complaining about calls. Sometimes the ref isn’t going to get it right all the time. Sometimes it’s on us to play through all of that stuff.”