Ace Bailey Admits To Wanting To Dunk On Michael Jordan During A Contest

Ace Bailey’s start to life in the NBA has been controversial, to say the least. Despite making it clear he didn’t want to play for the Utah Jazz, the Salt Lake City-based team selected him with the No. 5 pick in the draft. That chapter is behind him now, and Bailey has no choice but to represent Utah, at least for the time being. But his career hasn’t even begun yet. In fact, he hasn’t even worn an NBA jersey, and he’s already talking big on the hardwood.

Bailey is dreaming of going up against Michael Jordan. When asked which NBA legend he’d love to dunk on in the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he chose “His Airness,” a two-time winner of the event.

The dunk contest has seen its share of showmanship over the years. Remember when Mac McClung cleared Shaquille O’Neal? Moments like that are rare, and fans have been starved for more ever since top NBA stars stopped participating regularly. Bailey, however, wants in.

Interest in the dunk contest, and even All-Star Weekend as a whole, has seen a steady decline in recent years. Players don’t want to risk injury, and the game itself has become increasingly lackluster. Even with a new format introduced this year, the event failed to recapture its former glory. Perhaps, Bailey dunking on the greatest basketball player of all time will change that?

The 18-year-old seems ready to put his name in the NBA history books by doing something spectacular with Jordan on the court. When asked what dunk he’d do over MJ, he said, “Either jump over and windmill or like catch him over his head or between the legs, or something like that.”

His plan is bold. Audacious, even. Especially since MJ has never been posterized in the dunk contest before. That adds layers of risk and suspense to Bailey’s idea. Bringing legends like Jordan onto the floor could be exactly what the contest needs to reignite fan interest.

Could this actually happen? Jordan’s return to the spotlight might be closer than we think. He’s confirmed to have a new role at NBC, which could bring him back to more NBA events. That opens the door for potential appearances during All-Star Weekend. If Jordan shows up courtside, maybe Bailey — or someone else — could take a shot at dunking over him.

As for Bailey, he’s the total package. A tall, athletic, and explosive 6’7″ small forward at just 18 years old. He’s a perfect fit for the dunk contest, especially in his rookie or sophomore season. If he delivers on that promise, he could help bring new life to one of the NBA’s most beloved showcases.