Floyd Mayweather Drops Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero Poster Amidst Allegedly Influencing ‘KingRy’ to Duck Devin Haney

The two big names, Floyd Mayweather and Ryan Garcia, are the talk of the town, as they are frequently spotted with each other nowadays. Not just for hanging out, but also because “Money Mayweather” is being blamed for influencing “KingRy” to take a massive turn, avoiding the fight against Devin Haney and choosing to face Rolando Romero. The talk has grown even bigger now that the undefeated boxing legend shared a fight poster of Garcia vs. Romero and called it the biggest fight of the year.

Mayweather recently took to Instagram to share the fight poster for the upcoming Garcia vs. Romero bout. Following this, many on the internet went wild, seeing Mayweather openly promoting Garcia’s fight, who is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya. It appears the 50-0 boxer anticipated potential backlash, as he turned off comments for this post. Sharing the poster, he wrote, ‘This is one of the most anticipated fights of the year.’

Well, not to forget, Romero is a fighter under Mayweather Promotion, so it is not that Mayweather is promoting Garcia’s fight, but instead promoting his fighter. However, considering Mayweather and Garcia have been hanging out for some time, and ‘KingRy’ has a bitter relationship with Oscar De La Hoya, many fans initially thought Mayweather might soon lure Garcia away from Golden Boy Promotion.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the fight that Garcia initially wanted, but he suddenly changed his mind from Haney to Romero. Given the sequence of events, both Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya accused Mayweather of influencing ‘KingRy’ to avoid the Haney fight and instead choose his boxer.

Eddie Hearn And Oscar De La Hoya Blames Floyd Mayweather for influencing Ryan Garcia to avoid Devin Haney fight

Oscar De La Hoya recently accused Mayweather of preventing Garcia vs. Haney, sharing on Instagram that, after hanging out and running with Mayweather, Garcia changed his mind from wanting to face Haney. Similarly, Eddie Hearn suggests Mayweather’s influence on Garcia’s fight decisions in a recent Matchroom Boxing interview.

Hearn mocked Garcia, comparing him to Mayweather’s prime and expressing disappointment in his choice of Rolly Romero. Meanwhile, despite the sudden U-turn, Oscar has shared that if Garcia wants Rolly Romero now, they’ll make his fight a huge event, as always.

One thing is clear that Hoya and Hearn are not happy with what Mayweather is doing. And now it will be interesting to see how they react to Mayweather sharing the poster.