“The Plan B Is Always There”: Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe React to Offset’s Ex Cardi B Spending Valentine’s Day With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Offset’s rocky post-breakup saga has taken another turn, as she was recently spotted spending Valentine’s Day with Texans star Stefon Diggs.

Advertisement

Adding to the drama, rumors have resurfaced that the Bodak Yellow rapper definitely cheated on Offset with Diggs last year—while pregnant with Offset’s child. With tensions running this high in the sports and entertainment world, Unc and Ocho seem to have had enough.

In the latest episode of Nightcap, Sharpe first acknowledged that Cardi B and Offset have had their ups and downs. But the recent rumors surrounding their relationship were so shocking that they left him speechless.

“Let’s just say, for the sake of argument—I get it. You’re married, that’s your girl, y’all do what y’all do. But I don’t know about (expletive) somebody else’s girl… was she pregnant? Was she showing?” expressed the former tight end.

Still perplexed, Sharpe brought up Offset’s comment on IG Live, where he accused Cardi B of cheating on him while pregnant. Before this revelation, co-host Chad Johnson gave Stefon Diggs the benefit of the doubt. But Unc’s news byte made Ocho feel there was too much smoke for there not to be fire.

Why does he believe this? Because Ocho has personal experience in the matter. He explained to Sharpe that in toxic relationships, the woman usually has a Plan B ready—in this case, Stefon Diggs.

While Ocho didn’t directly accuse Cardi B of cheating, he believes the rapper had Diggs lined up as her next man while she was going through tough times with Offset.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The plan B is always there—it’s always there. She might not cheat on you, but she knows who got next. Come on now, we’ve been doing this a long time. We don’t live in delusion, man—we live in reality, based on experience,” said the former wide receiver.

Ocho further lent credence to his bold beliefs by noting that he has been in Stefon Diggs’ position far too long to know how this works.

“I’ve been number two long enough to know all the tricks, the games, and the trades. Come on now, I spent my 20s and 30s in this. I’m almost 50 now—why do you think I’m waving my white flag?“

Throughout the discussion, all Shannon Sharpe could do was take the Lord’s name. Unc really seemed shook by the events that had transpired. His co-host, meanwhile, sounded like a barbershop philosopher, dropping one questionable take after another.

Mixing the philosophies of detachment with objectification of relationships, Ocho believes that most women aren’t loyal. “You gotta remember, she’s not yours… it’s just your turn,” said Johnson.

The former Bengals WR then shifted his attention back to the Stefon Diggs-Cardi B rumors, delivering yet another quotable that Jay-Z would be proud of—“Her new dude ain’t her new dude… you just never knew, dude.” Talk about wordplay.

Akademiks says he heard that Offset found out that Cardi B was cheating with Texans WR Steffon Diggs while she was 8 months pregnant pic.twitter.com/7NXHU9rYg8 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 7, 2024

All that said, this Nightcap discussion, in a way, reflected the reality of our society today. On one hand, we had Shannon Sharpe slumped in his chair in disbelief. On the other, we had Ocho making broad generalizations about relationships and women. Nuance and balance, much like the Jaguars’ Super Bowl trophy, are nonexistent today.