“It’s Easy When You’re ‘Stat-Padding’!”: MVP Frontrunner Nikola Jokic Fires Back at Kendrick Perkins for His Remarks

While most of the West is fighting to secure a playoff seed, the Denver Nuggets keep solidifying their hold on the conference. With a 133-112 win over the Rockets tonight, the Nuggets have improved to a 44-19 record, 5.5 games ahead of the 2nd-seeded Grizzlies. Nikola Jokic led the way for the team yet again, recording the 100th triple-double of his career.

The 2x MVP was sensational yet again, recording 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 28 minutes of play. With the win tonight, the Nuggets have improved to a 24-0 record when Jokic records a triple-double.

Nuggets are now 24-0 when Nikola Jokic records a triple-double. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 1, 2023

While everyone acknowledges what Jokic is doing is incredible, there were some who have an issue with what he’s done. Tonight, Jokic clapped back at the person in question.

Nikola Jokic slammed Kendrick Perkins for his remark

Jokic is one of the more reserved players in the NBA. Despite being a 2x MVP, the Joker likes to mind his own business and usually ignore the sounds around him. However, after the win tonight, he did not hold back.

The MVP Frontrunner was asked what the 100 triple-doubles mean to him. Jokic replied and said, “When you’re stat-padding, it’s easy, you know?”

In case you missed what he’s referencing to, this is what Kendrick Perkins said on First Take not too long ago.

Perk claimed that Jokic increases his assists when he realizes he’s close to a triple-double. He compared it to Russell Westbrook being called out for chasing rebounds for triple-doubles and how Nikola isn’t held to the same standards.

Calling one of the most skilled big men to play a stat padder is wild. Even JJ Redick blasted Perk for his ‘dumb’ comments.

Can Jokic three-peat MVP?

We’re six weeks away from the final regular season game. As of now, the MVP ladder shows us one thing very clearly. While the other positions keep changing, the one constant for the past few months has been Nikola Jokic at the #1 spot.

He’s led the Nuggets to the best record in this stacked western conference and is averaging a triple-double. He’s won back-to-back MVPs, and as of now, is favored to become the 4th ever player to win 3 MVP honors in a row, joining Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell.

