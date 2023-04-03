Skip Bayless Can’t Wait to See LeBron James and Co in the Playoffs: “I’M LOVING THIS LAKERS TEAM”

Who would have thought the Los Angeles Lakers, who were struggling to get to the .500 mark throughout the season, will be 6-1 in seven games just before the start of the postseason? Well, LeBron James and Co have done the impossible.

They look like legitimate contenders from the West who would be trouble for anybody to face in a 7-game series. And what’s more surprising is that half of those six wins came without James in the line-up.

In fact, the Purple and Gold team was 8-5 without James. Anthony Davis led them in 12 of those 13 games. The Brow finally looked like his vintage self throughout the last month, and it looks like he is going to be even better in April.

And Skip Bayless, of all people, is excited about the Lakers’ season.

Skip Bayless has massive expectations from LeBron James’ Lakers

The Fox Sports analyst surprised a few when he came out with a “LeBron James is the GOAT” tweet, but it was obviously on April fool’s day. But the man seems impressed by the 19x All-Star’s team anyway.

After their 134-109 demolition of the Rockets in Houston, the 71-year-old expressed his excitement about seeing the Lakers in the Playoffs.

“I’M LOVING THIS LAKER TEAM,” Bayless tweeted.

I’ll say it again: I’M LOVING THIS LAKER TEAM – as I said right after Rob Pelinka finished all his Exec of the Year moves. Can’t believe I’m saying this: BUT I CAN’T WAIT TO TALK ABOUT HOW FAR THIS LAKER TEAM CAN GO IN THIS YEAR’S WEST, ON TOMORROW MORNING’S UNDISPUTED. BE THERE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 3, 2023

For all we know, this man could be a closeted LBJ fanboy and just plays a character to belittle him because he is good at it and has made a career out of it like nobody else.

Do the Lakers really have a shot at the title?

If healthy, this Los Angeles team is one of the most complete teams in the West. At least on paper, they beat anyone and everyone in the conference that has the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings in the top-3.

Both of them are two of the poorest defending teams in the NBA and yet lead a conference that has the defending champions in it. The Lakers play either of the two or the Grizzlies (depending on where they finish). They would fancy their chances against the weaker defense.

They would have to finish 6th if they want to match up with the Kings, and an 8th place finish following the Play-in tournament would do to face the Joker’s Nuggets. How the season has gone for the team, Laker Nation can’t be thinking about the title. Just one game at a time.