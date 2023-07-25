After LeBron James ‘Joked’ About Saudi, Draymond Green Follows Suit Mentioning $100,000,000 Warriors Deal: “Don’t Think the Ink on My Contract Has Dried Up Yet!”

May 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first quarter in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA offseason has been surprisingly quiet this year. There have been no uproars or trades that would shock the fans/analysts. At times like these, fans and players turn to other sports to entertain themselves. As it happens, today was a good day to be keeping an eye on other sports. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe was offered a 1-year, $776 Million deal to play for Saudi club Al-Hilal. That kind of money is yet to be seen by any sport, so clearly NBA players had to react to the same. LeBron James put out a tweet, and Draymond Green followed suit, bringing up his $100,000,000 Warriors deal.

Advertisement

LeBron James, who is about to start the first year of his 2-year, $99,023,288 deal, took to Twitter to joke about moving to Saudi as soon as Rich Paul and Maverick Carter get a call.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1683634303203422209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Draymond Green jokes about abandoning Warriors’ contract for Saudi money

Saudi Arabia has been making some big moves this past year, offering major contracts to soccer stars. First, they got Cristiano Ronaldo to join Al Nassr with a $215 Million a-year deal. Next, they offered Lionel Messi $1.6 Billion for 3 years. Messi rejected that and joined MLS club Inter Miami. Earlier today, we got to know about Mbappe’s $776 Million a-year offer.

This kind of money is unprecedented in sports, and NBA players wanted to let Saudis know that they’re up for the opportunity as well. Draymond Green joked about the same while talking about his Warriors deal.

“Don’t Think the Ink on My Contract Has Dried Up Yet!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Money23Green/status/1683642982463950848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bron and Draymond weren’t the only ones who didn’t hesitate to shoot their shot. A few more NBA players have expressed their Saudi desires. Green’s own teammate, Gary Payton II put out a word asking if Al Hilal needed a defender.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Garydwayne/status/1683576903284953088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, no one has been as adamant as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots his Saudi shot yet again

Giannis has been vocal about a move to Saudi ever since he saw the kind of money that was offered to Ronaldo. Earlier today, he tried his luck once again, claiming he looks like Mbappe.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Giannis_An34/status/1683549442287255552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This drew a reaction from the soccer star as well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KMbappe/status/1683557510907678720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

We don’t know yet whether Mbappe would take the deal or not, but what we can guarantee is that if the bell rings, Giannis won’t hesitate to entertain that Saudi call.