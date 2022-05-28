“Ain’t nobody was worried about us these last two years”: Stephen Curry’s hilarious response on teams building their rosters to beat Golden State

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has an interesting reply when asked about opposing teams going all out to beat them.

The Dubs are back and gunning for a championship as they make their 6th Finals appearance in 8 years, becoming the first team to do so since the 90s Bulls. The Warriors have been one of the most prominent teams in the NBA since the last seven years.

Steve Kerr and his men made five consecutive trips to the Finals from 2014-19, winning three championships. During this course, the Warriors would cross several milestones. Some of the achievements being a 73-9 season and Steph Curry being the first-ever unanimous MVP in NBA history.

GSW’s dynastic run would end in 2019, with the franchise suffering two big blowbacks in Kevin Durant signing with the Brooklyn Nets and Klay Thompson missing back-to-back seasons with catastrophic injuries. The following year marked one of the worst seasons in the franchise’s history.

Nevertheless, the Warriors are back in the championship hunt post a two-year downtime.

Stephen Curry has a hilarious response to the notion that teams were building against the Warriors.

Post their dynastic run Dub Nation faced a lean period with Kevin Durant signing with the Nets and the Splash Brothers suffering major injuries. Despite not making the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, the front office and fans never lost faith in its core group of Curry, Thompson, and Green.

The 2021-22 season saw what could be described as the revival of the Warriors dynasty. With a healthy core back, the Dubs would go on to secure the 3rd seed in the regular season, following it up with a comfortable run to the NBA Finals.

During the GSW’s downtime, a lot of teams in the league made several changes to their rosters in a bid to stop the Warriors from being back in contention. When asked about this, Curry had a hilarious response.

Reporter: “There have been a lot of teams put together seemingly to beat you guys…” Steph: “You’re giving us too much credit right there. Ain’t nobody was worried about us these last two years.” 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/OBh2J55wB3 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 27, 2022

The three-time champion seemed to be in a good mood joking about the team’s time at the Oracle Arena.

Steph was just talking about playing at Oracle Arena and he mentioned: “The haze in the building if you know what I mean.” 😂 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 27, 2022

The Dubs have shown us their championship DNA, silencing everyone who wrote them off.