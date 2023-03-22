Ayesha Curry Celebrating Stephen Curry’s Sister, Sydel’s 2nd Pregnancy Brings Back Steph’s ‘Crazy’ Reaction to the First One

We’re almost done with the month of March, and that means the NBA Playoffs are around the corner. While Spring may not have come to California this year as it usually does, there sure was good news flying out of Phoenix for the Curry family. Ayesha Curry saw what her sister-in-law posted and couldn’t hold her excitement.

In case you haven’t seen it, Sydel Curry-Lee recently announced her 2nd pregnancy on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydel Curry-Lee (@sydelcurrylee)

This is a big moment for the Curry family. After struggling with infertility, and the issues she went around the first time, Sydel and the whole Curry household would be so excited for this little blessing. Ayesha Curry couldn’t contain her excitement as she took it to her Instagram stories to celebrate. She shared Sydel’s video and put a caption saying, “Look! Look! God is good!”

Ayesha Curry celebrates Sydel Curry-Lee’s 2nd pregnancy! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/s500wZuR6Y — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) March 22, 2023

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry’s reaction to Sydel’s first pregnancy

Damion Lee and Sydel Curry-Lee welcomed their first child, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, to the world on November 26, 2021. It was a beautiful moment for the families. For the first few months, Daxon was surrounded by the love of his uncle Stephen Curry, aunt Ayesha Curry, and cousins Riley, Ryan, and Canon. When Damion Lee signed with the Suns in free agency, Lee, Sydel, and Daxon moved to Arizona.

When Sydel Curry first announced her pregnancy to her brother Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, the couple could not contain their excitement! Both were jumping around like crazy; it was a wholesome moment.

Steph and Ayesha’s reaction to Sydel and Damion’s pregnancy is incredible ❤️ [via @SydelCurryLee] pic.twitter.com/3IBQmc1bB0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 30, 2021

The Lees barged into Steph and Ayesha’s date night to give them the news, and I’m sure they wouldn’t have felt wrong about this interruption.

Others celebrate Sydel’s pregnancy announcement

While Ayesha Curry took it to her Instagram stories to celebrate the news, Sydel’s comments section was filled with love too. Ayesha was there as well, with heart-eye emojis in the comments. Cameron Brink also celebrated the joyous occasion while commenting on Daxon’s laugh.

Her other sister-in-law, Callie Curry, was also celebrating in the comments section. Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, also celebrated the joyous news. Lee’s former teammate, Juan-Tuscano Anderson, shared heart emojis to share his love for the same as well.