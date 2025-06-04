Allen Iverson is Grateful His Girl Gave Him a Second Chance

Apr 8, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson talks about his selection for enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2016 during a press conference at Wells Fargo Center | Credits- Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One of the NBA’s most recognizable names, Allen Iverson was beloved by many for his swagger, tenacity, and scoring finesse. Standing at just six feet tall, he was someone other undersized hoopers could relate to. But it wasn’t just aspiring male athletes and basketball fans who loved “The Answer”—women did too.

Iverson’s infatuation with the opposite sex and his financial irresponsibility made his marriage to ex-wife Tawanna Turner difficult. Their relationship dated back to high school, and they were together for years before tying the knot in 2001. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing—and ultimately, it wasn’t meant to last.

The four-time scoring champ’s downfall truly began when he joined the Denver Nuggets in 2006. Iverson routinely blew hundreds of thousands of dollars on gambling and extravagant expenses, despite earning only a fraction of what he spent. This undoubtedly put even more strain on his marriage and ultimately led to the couple’s divorce in 2013.

Iverson still has love for his ex-wife, even thanking her for loving him during his Hall of Fame speech in 2016. But that didn’t mean his future relationships were any less rocky.

Following his divorce, the Sixers legend began dating rapper Shawntae Harris-Dupart, better known as Da Brat. The longtime performer and actress didn’t have it any easier with Iverson, either.

“I was like, ‘This is amazing. This is it,” Da Brat said about their relationship. “Then I think basketball players? Ho*s. He had a baby mama and some kids. He had a lot of stuff going on. So it lasted for a good while.”

Unfortunately, just like Turner, Da Brat was pushed to her limits by the time their relationship ended.

“It was good for a minute,” she said. “Good for a long time. It just didn’t work out. Too many b*tches.” Infidelity has been a recurring issue in the former MVP’s love life, and it has come at a cost. However, in a recent interview where he spoke about his friendship with Shaquille O’Neal, the Hall of Famer shared that he’s been doing much better.

“I’m just happy about the people in my life that helped me, and my maturation,” Iverson said. “The people that I know love me, and they show it, they really, really show it to me. I think it’s just a beautiful life.”

AI has had this feeling before, back when he was at the top of his game and setting the league on fire with Philadelphia. But this time was different.

The former guard noted that much of his happiness relates to his new partner’s forgiveness. Without sharing her name, Iverson explained that his girl “gave me a second chance when I did wrong … I’ve been this happy, but the fact of being given a second chance? I’m just a blessed guy,” he told PEOPLE.

Iverson was no stranger to making mistakes off the court throughout his NBA career and beyond. But after expressing sincere gratitude for the forgiveness he’s received, the 11-time All-Star may be truly a changed man.