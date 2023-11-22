Exploring Celebrities Aaleeyah Petty Was Linked to Before Brandon Ingram and Anfernee Simons

The recent rumors about Aaleeyah Petty, Anfernee Simons, and Brandon Ingram have been running wild online. As of now, Petty has posted pictures from her recent baby shower as she expects her second child. Though Petty tried concealing the father’s identity in the set of pictures, the internet figured it out to be the young Portland Trail Blazers guard.

Before this, Aaleeyah Petty was rumored to have had a fling with New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram. Black Sports Online noted that Petty was linked to several high-profile celebrities, such as NBA stars Quincy Cortez Miller, Tristan Thompson, and Cameron Payne. It was further noted that Petty was also involved in a relationship with rappers Future and Rich the Kid as well. However, all of these are believed to be nothing more than rumors, with nothing substantial proving the same.

When Aaleeyah Petty announced her first baby in 2019, she was initially linked to Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Interestingly, Booker was also linked to Kendall Jenner at the time, so speculation about him and Petty was squashed soon enough. Two years later, in 2021, Petty alleged Ingram to be her baby’s father, which later proved to be true. Pictures of Ingram Facetiming the little boy went viral on the internet, thus confirming the rumors.

Brandon Ingram and Aaleeyah Petty didn’t last long and probably only had a fling for a short while. Petty is an Instagram influencer with over 1.4 million followers and mostly posts fashion and lifestyle content. She is also active on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube as well.

Brandon Ingram was noted to be absent from his son’s birthday

It seems like the Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is now fully focused on his NBA career rather than carrying forward with his relationship and other off-court affairs.

As Aaleeyah Petty wished her first son on his second birthday earlier this year, it was noted that Brandon Ingram was absent from the pictures. People have split thoughts on whether Ingram hid his presence in Petty’s life or was absent due to his strict NBA schedule.

As the baby shower pictures of Petty started gaining traction, people have also started noticing the age difference between her first child and the soon-to-be-born second child with alleged father Anfernee Simons. From the looks of it, it seems like the first child is currently four years old.

Though Brandon Ingram has earned significant slack for missing his son’s birthday, it seems like he has now shifted his focus to helping the Pelicans in their playoff contention this year.