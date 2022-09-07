Michael Jordan denied Macklemore’s request for $25,000 Green Air Jordan 6 over a very ‘Christmas-y’ reason

NBA legend Michael Jordan rejected rapper Macklemore’s Green Air Jordan 6 PE, who still got them made and sold them for $25,000

When one thinks of Michael Jordan, they either imagine a dominating superstar in the NBA, who used to make his opponents squeal, or his Jumpman logo. If you think of the former, you’d know he’s a 6x NBA Champion, 6x Finals MVP, 5x MVP, and has so many accolades under his belt.

However, if you picture the latter, you’re probably acquainted with his Jordan Brand, a signature shoe and athletic wear brand created by MJ, and Nike. His Airness created the brand with Nike back in his rookie season. The shoe conglomerate would release a new signature shoe before the start of each season, and MJ would play in the same for the season.

Over the years, the Jordan Brand has signed many athletes and other celebrities. They have current players like Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, and more. Jordan Brand also has celebrities like Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh, DJ Khaled and more.

Michael Jordan denied Macklemore a green colorway over a trivial reason

In 2015, rapper Macklemore went ‘Sneaker Shopping with Complex’. During that episode, he talked about his collaboration with the Jordan Brand and the Air Jordan 6s. He described the time he met MJ before AJ6 came out, and how he pitched two colorways, the Greens and the Clays.

Talking about the encounter, Macklemore said,

“I showed him the shoe, I have two pairs, I got the greens and the clays. He was like, ‘I don’t like green. Fuck green. It reminds me of some Christmas shit, no one’s trying to wear some Christmas shoes.'”

Well, Macklemore decided to not pay heed to His Airness and made the shoe anyway. The ‘Cactus’ colorway was a hit in the public, and one pair sold for as high as $25,000.

Even though MJ is a great businessman, sometimes his decisions aren’t always on point. Regardless, he’s a billionaire, and can decide whatever he wants for his name brand shoes.