Amid LeBron James’ Uncertain Future in LA, ESPN Analyst Argues Lakers Have a Lot to Prove to Luka Doncic

With the likes of the Houston Rockets, the Denver Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Orlando Magic retooling their respective squads in preparation for next season’s 82-game campaign, one team that has not appeared to be impressively active (at least on paper) has been the LA Lakers.

Not only have they missed out on Clint Capela and Desmond Bane, but they also failed to retain Dorian Finney-Smith, who agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets. In fact, their only notable moves were the signing of the less-than-reliable DeAndre Ayton and replacing Finney-Smith with Jake LaRavia.

Seemingly unhappy with the state of affairs at the Lakers, LeBron James, via his agent, Rich Paul, released a statement to NBA Insider Shams Charania, which implied that James could pursue a trade if he is dissatisfied with the Lakers’ offseason moves.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all,” Paul stated.

He continued, “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count.“

In a recent ESPN First Take debate, seemingly partly in response to the statement [because we all know ESPN loves a juicy LeBron James hot topic], the network’s NBA Senior Writer Tim Bontemps and journalist David Dennis discussed who had more to prove — Luka Doncic or LeBron James.

While Dennis made the case for Luka Doncic, Bontemps flipped the lens to the LA Lakers, arguing the team itself faces the most pressure.

“This whole [upcoming] season is about making Luka Doncic feel like he wants to spend the rest of his career, the rest of his prime at a minimum with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Bontemps said.

He emphasized the clock is ticking for LA: “And that begins on August 2nd, when [Luka] can extend his contract beyond next summer when he can become an unrestricted free agent.”

“If Luka Doncic does not extend his contract in August and he goes into next season … that is going to become the dominant story in the NBA, not just about the Lakers,“ he added.

Bontemps then pivoted back to LeBron James, whose career is winding down: “LeBron James does not have much time left in the NBA. There aren’t many chances left for him to make any kind of a statement … about whether he should potentially be on the same level as Michael Jordan.”

Despite all the uncertainty, Bontemps insisted the Lakers are the ones on trial this year. “To me, it’s very clearly the Lakers have to show Luka Doncic, after making this trade [for him], that they deserve to be the place he wants to be.“

“They’re on an audition much more to me,“ Bontemps said bluntly.

He closed the segment with a pointed ‘mic-drop’ remark: “[Luka is] in Los Angeles and they have to prove to him that the Lakers are the place he should be. Rather than him saying, you know what, I’m going to wait till July. I’m going to see where I want to play next.”

The Lakers are on the clock, and if they don’t show they’re serious about what they have in their hands, they could end up losing both James and Doncic.