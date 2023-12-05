Amidst LeBron James’ Hype for GTA 6, Anthony Davis Shooting Stephen Curry in GTA 5 Roleplay Resurfaces

The long wait is finally over. Well, almost. 10 years after Rockstar Games released GTA V, they decided to give us a sneak peek into the much-awaited sequel of the widely popular game. GTA 6 is coming to town in 2025. However, till then, they decided to drop a teaser, which has left a lot of people wanting more. One of them is none other than Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The excitement is understandable. Just like a lot of us, LeBron James loves gaming and can often be spotted playing Madden. However, amidst all this hype, his teammate’s ‘dark’ actions are resurfacing. Back in 2021, there was a clip of Anthony Davis playing roleplay on GTA V that went viral.

In the clip mentioned above, AD could be seen playing with a bunch of people, and they were holding someone wearing a Stephen Curry jersey hostage. Someone in his lobby asked if AD wanted to shoot the character in the Curry jersey, and all we heard was a cold-blooded ‘yep.’

While it was all just in the game, there appeared to be no remorse or regret on AD’s face. Maybe it could be because of how Steph and his Warriors used to ‘bully’ Davis on the court. However, since the clip came out, the equation has changed between the teams.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers’ Record Against Stephen Curry Since 2021

The viral clip of Davis shooting Curry surfaced in 2021 from his livestream. Since the clip came out, the Lakers are 6-5 against the Warriors in the regular season. They also beat the Dubs in the 2021 Play-In series, where LeBron James shot a game-winning 3 despite seeing 3 rims.

When it comes to the Playoffs, the Lakers have the upper hand. Facing the Warriors in the 2nd round of the 2023 Playoffs, Anthony Davis helped the Lakers secure a 4-2 series win to move on to the Western Conference Finals.

However, back when Davis was on the Pelicans, the Warriors beat them twice in the Playoffs. They swept Anthony Davis and the Pelicans in the 1st round in the 2015 Playoffs and then handed them a gentlemen’s sweep in the 2018 Playoffs. That could have been a factor behind AD’s aggression.

Maybe with all these wins under their belt, Davis would now feel differently about the clip.