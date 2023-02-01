Amidst PG Trade Rumors, Kawhi Leonard Delivers Brutal Admission About Clippers’ Current State

Jan 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to shoot against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have finally managed to pull their act together and are now showing what everyone had been expecting since the start of the season. The Clippers have won six of their last seven games and seven out of their last 10. A big part of their success has been the return of their superstar: Kawhi Leonard.

The 2x NBA Finals MVP has been on a tear ever since he made a comeback from his injury. After a slow start this season and an extended absence, Kawhi has been killing it out here the past few games.

Kawhi Leonard over this 11 game stretch: 29.6 points 55.5% FG

6.5 rebounds 46.6 3PT

4.2 assists 91.5% FT

2.0 steals https://t.co/F3NDo40aX5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 1, 2023

This is exactly what Steve Ballmer had hoped for. The Klaw chose the perfect time to get hot, with the All-Star Break approaching soon.

After the win last night, this is what Kawhi had to say.

Also Read: “LeBron James, that is the Mecca of Basketball!”: Skip Bayless Attacks Lakers star for Slow Start vs Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Kawhi Leonard feels that the Clippers have a long way to go

After getting eliminated in the Western Conference Finals in 2021, the Clippers failed to make it to the Playoffs last season. Despite the same, when the season started, the Clippers were considered as the favorites to win the 2023 Championship. The main difference in the roster? Kawhi Leonard’s return from injury.

The 2x Finals MVP has played a major role for each of his championship teams in the past, and the Clippers expect the same from him. Kawhi has lofty expectations too. After the win last night, this was Kawhi’s assessment of the team.

Kawhi Leonard on if the Clippers are close to where they want to be after winning 6 of 7: “No. We had a slow start, so we got a lot of catching up to do, but we’re making the right strides.”pic.twitter.com/3HcOm0uZnL — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 1, 2023

While he appreciated their recent form, Kawhi knows their slow start to the season has them on a backfoot. Currently, the Clippers sit on the 4th seed with a 29-25 record. However, they are just one game ahead of the 5th-seeded Warriors and four games ahead of the 13th-seeded Lakers. The West is very close this season, and the Clippers need to create space if they want to secure home-court advantage.

Also Read: “I’m Overrated!”: Kevin Durant Becomes Unimaginably Honest After Being Asked on Underwhelming 55-point Career-High

Kawhi wants a new PG

The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching soon. With February 9th just a week away, the teams who need to make changes need to do so soon. With so much on the line for the Clippers this season, it seems like the front office needs to listen to their star.

According to sources, Kawhi wants a new point guard, as the team’s experiment with John Wall didn’t quite go as planned. The listed targets were Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. Considering how things have been going in Toronto, FVV is a more feasible option for the Clippers.

Also Read: “LeBron James is One of One!”: Skip Bayless Delivers Rare Praise to The King Moving to 4th All-Time on Assists Leaderboard