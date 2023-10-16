Amidst Victor Wembanyama’s Impressive Preseason, San Antonio Spurs Drop $510 Million On A New Practice Facility

The San Antonio Spurs are entering a new era with the 2023-2024 season. Having secured the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the organization picked up Victor Wembanyama. Considered by many to be the greatest prospect since LeBron James, Wemby has impressed with the Spurs so far. Playing in both the Summer League and the franchise’s first two pre-season games, the 19-year-old has shown great promise.

To break in this new era, the Spurs have accompanied the drafting of Wembanyama with a new practice facility worth a whopping $510 million. Named the Victory Capital Performance Center, the new facility is located at The Rock at La Cantera. It is state of the art and features various amenities, that make it one of the best in sports, and certainly the first of its kind in the NBA.

A 134,000-square-foot facility, the Victory Capital Performance Center will be the home of basketball operations for the Spurs. It features cutting-edge technology including a motion capture shooting lab, environmental training room, hydrotherapy pools, and sensory deprivation tanks. This is in addition to the team dining room and performance kitchen. All of this puts it in a class of its own.

What’s more, fans who become Spurs Members get exclusive access to the facility among a list of other perks. This takes the San Antonio Spurs fan experience to a whole new level, and will surely prove to be a great asset to the fans, the players, and the organization, moving forward.

The entire San Antonio Spurs roster is excited about the new facility

The new facility is said to be a testament to the San Antonio Spurs’ dedication to the city of San Antonio. It is a marvelous structure, that has everyone in and around the Alamo City excited. Following its opening, several of the Spurs roster expressed their excitement, and how they are looking forward to working out there day in and day out.

The likes of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, and Keldon Johnson all shared their thoughts on the facility and how it is already having a positive effect on the whole team.

Exciting times are certainly ahead for the Spurs. Now led by Victor Wembanyama, the team has managed to build a core of young players, all of whom have the talent and potential to become NBA superstars. Sooner rather than later, they will be back in the Playoffs, contending for championships. Who knows? They may even hang up a few banners in the new performance center.