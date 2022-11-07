“No One Saw Her Till the 2016 Championship!”: Savannah James Shared How LeBron James Hid a Family Member From Public Eye

Aug 8, 2014; Akron, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks with his wife Savannah Brinson and sons Lebron James Jr. and Bryce James during the LeBron James Family Foundation Reunion and Rally at InfoCision Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Back in the summer of 2014, LeBron James parted ways with the Miami Heat. After a four-year stint that brought him two championships, James decided he wanted to go back home. Uprooting his family of four, James and his gang made their way back to Cleveland.

Savannah James, whom LeBron had been seeing since their high-school days, had been married to the King for almost a year. She was never truly happy about leaving their home for Miami and was glad to be back.

After returning to Cleveland, James ended the team’s four-year playoff drought. He took the Cavs to the NBA Finals in his first year back. Facing Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, the Cavs fell short due to injuries. However, the very next year, the Cavs faced the Warriors again. After suffering an initial 3-1 setback, LeBron powered the Cavs to their first-ever NBA Championship.

That night, not only did the city of Cleveland become a winner, but we also learned something about James and his family.

LeBron and Savannah James hid their daughter for two years

LeBron James has three children – Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Bronny and Bryce are famous high school basketball players. We keep seeing their highlights all over Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. LeBron’s daughter, Zhuri James, is no less of a star herself.

She has over 412,000 followers on Instagram and 205,000 subscribers on YouTube. While the world saw Bronny and Bryce ever since they were toddlers, the case wasn’t the same for Zhuri. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Savannah James revealed that the couple kept their daughter out of the public eye till LBJ won the championship in Cleveland.

“You try to keep things as sacred as you can. Back when she was born, we didn’t show her…. No one saw her until LeBron won his 2016 championship.”

Zhuri’s first public appearance was at the press conference with LeBron, after he’d just won the championship. We could see her trying to pick up the Cigar while LeBron tried to stop her.

Born in October 2014, Zhuri was almost two years old when she was first brought into the public eye. Since then, she’s become a fan favorite.

LeBron and Savannah’s children

LeBron James had his first child, Bronny James, when his wife, Savannah, was just 17. Born in 2004, Bronny recently turned 18 and is a senior in high school. He played basketball for Sierra Canyon High School and is a four-star recruit. Bronny is already a millionaire, having signed NIL deals with Nike and Beats by Dre. He’s also associated with FaZe Clan.

Their second child, Bryce Maximus, is 15 years old and is a Sophomore at Sierra Canyon High School. Just like his father and brother, Bryce plays basketball too, and is often regarded to as the best shooter in the family.

The youngest child, Zhuri, is 7 years old and has a successful Instagram page and a YouTube channel.