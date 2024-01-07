“And Kevin Durant”: Devin Booker Interrupts Suns Forward While He Lists His Mount Rushmore Consisting Of Michael Jordan And More

The Phoenix Suns All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal shared a wholesome moment in an interview. During an apparent Q&A session, KD was asked to name the four players on his Mount Rushmore. Instantly, the forward named Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. As he hesitated to name the fourth player, Booker chimed in and added Durant to the prestigious list.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant was the first player who was asked to name the players on his Mount Rushmore – a list that fans use to name the best four in the history of the sport. Unsurprisingly, Durant didn’t have to think twice before honoring Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. These legends are often the first three names that a majority of basketball fans would list. However, the Slim Reaper seemed to be struggling to find an apt fourth player. As he often does on the basketball court, Devin Booker dished out an assist, helping his teammate out.

After an awkward and long pause by KD, D-Book interrupted the big man. Showering the 35-year-old with the highest possible praise, Booker added, “And Kevin Durant.” Everybody in attendance loved Booker’s answer. As Durant seemed to be blushing, Bradley Beal also gave a nod in agreeance, “I like that.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/adryanashton/status/1743786456475156488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kevin Durant has often received love from Booker. In this instance, Booker revealed his admiration for Durant’s presence. Stories of a young Booker idolizing Kevin Durant are also very common. Further, during an interview with GQ Sports, D-Book also admitted that he would have fought for Durant’s sneakers, an extent that even the most die-hard fans of the former OKC star would have hesitated to go to.

Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird are among the other all-time greats who usually get mentioned on such a list. However, it only makes sense for Booker to want to hype his teammate up. After all, while selecting KD may not be the most popular option, it isn’t an incorrect answer. In fact, with 13 All-Star & 10 All-NBA selections, four scoring titles, an MVP, two championships, and two Finals MVPs in his stacked resume, the Durantula is one of the most decorated players in the modern NBA.

Kevin Durant has often displayed love for Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant

Over the years, we have heard Kevin Durant reveal his all-time starting five, and top 10 list, along with all kinds of other opinions on the All-time rankings and legacies of players. In all such questions, the sharpshooter has immediately brought up Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.

During his initial days in the league, being in the same conference as the Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Durant would face Kobe Bryant quite often. Despite outscoring (26.9 PPG to 25.9 PPG) the Black Mamba in those 36 duels, Durant once labeled Bryant as the most clutch player he had gone up against.

Advertisement

“Scared sh*tless of Kobe, late in games,” Durant admitted.

Like most of the kids around the world, KD grew up wanting to be like Michael Jordan. A huge inspiration for him, Durant has often showered MJ with the highest praise. The Phoenix Suns superstar even revealed that MJ’s iconic Game 6 game-winning jumper from the 1998 Finals was his favorite NBA memory.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cx_T8VnvmeK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

LeBron James-Kevin Durant is often regarded as one of the most iconic rivalries in today’s era. Having gone up against each other in numerous Finals series, the respect that the two share for each other is heartwarming to see.

Several pundits and enthusiasts wouldn’t regard KD as one of the top four players. However, as he continues to perform at the highest level even in his 16th professional campaign, Durant continues to make his naysayers look like fools.