Angel Reese Drops the Truth on Her Acting Dreams Despite “Long” Days Filming Alongside Idris Elba

Angel Reese is arguably one of the most popular athletes in the WNBA. Her Chicago Sky may not have made it to the postseason, but that hasn’t stopped the 23-year-old superstar from remaining busy. The two-time All-Star just worked on a feature film alongside famed actor Idris Elba.

The movie, House of Dynamite, is set to release later this month and was directed by Oscar-winning Kathryn Bigelow. Reese recounted her Hollywood turn during a recent edition of her Unapologetically Angel podcast.

“I am in my first movie with Idris Elba. Thank you. I actually went to the premiere on Sunday, I’m really excited,” she stated with a smile before admitting she has the acting bug. “My little part, acting part in there was really cool. I really do want to get into acting during my career, then also after my career. But that experience was really fun.”

Angel does seem perfect for Hollywood. She has the attitude and charisma to play a variety of roles. But she did reveal that as much fun as she had on set, she’ll have to get used to the long hours. “Those days are long. Even for my little acting part, the little part that I did do, was a long, LONG time. It took a lot to do that. I can’t imagine filming a full movie, but yeah it was a lot,” stated Reese.

How did Reese enjoy working Elba, whose been of the most consistently working actors for the last 15 years? “He is so sweet. He is so nice. We are gonna do some stuff with Reebok with him,” she revealed. Furthermore, she’s stoked to continue building out her acting bag.

“I’ve done a little bit of short stuff with cameos and music videos. I’ve done a little bit of short films. I’m excited to start my acting bag,” said Reese. One question that she was asked was an actor she would love to work with in the future.

“Taraji P. Henson. I love Taraji, and she’s from Baltimore so I love her.” It’s a great choice. Taraji is another working actor who always brings the fire, with Hustle & Flow and her work in Empire being standout performances.

Basketball will always be Angel’s first love, but it’s clear she’s ready to expand her spotlight beyond the hardwood. If she continues building upon her role in House of Dynamite, the sky is the limit for the Chicago Sky sensation.