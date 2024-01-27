Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against The Warriors? Jan 27th Injury Update On Lakers Forward Amidst Ankle Issues

On Thursday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways after their 141-132 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the Crypto.com Center. The four-time MVP returned from a one-game absence with an efficient outing. He finished the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to help the Lakers improve their record to 23-23. However, the Lakers might be forced to face the Warriors without James.

LeBron James is back on the team’s injury report with a left ankle injury that has bothered him since the start of the season. His status is listed as questionable against the Warriors and his peroneal tendinopathy can only be treated with extended rest. However, with games coming thick and fast, James has been forced to play while nursing the injury.

James and the Lakers medical staff have done a terrific job to ensure the ankle injury doesn’t force him on the sidelines for an extended period. He has missed only five of the team’s 46 games this season and hasn’t missed back-to-back games once. With the Lakers’ season in a precarious position, James won’t miss games unless necessary. He’ll suit up and play against Stephen Curry and the Warriors on Saturday.

James and the Lakers are in action on Saturday against the reeling Golden State Warriors. They are coming off a gut-wrenching loss at home against the Sacramento Kings, which saw them slip to four games under the .500 mark. Despite the Warriors’ dismal form, the Lakers will be wary of Steph Curry and co. and will look to secure a critical win that will see their record rise above the .500 mark for the first time in 2024.

LeBron James earns record-breaking 20th All-Star nod

LeBron James added another feather to his cap this week. The superstar earned his 20th All-Star nod, breaking the tie and surpassing Lakers icon and six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s mark of 19. The 39-year-old is in his 21st season and, except for his rookie season, has been an All-Star every year.

James is enjoying another terrific campaign. He’s averaging 24.8 points, 7.5 assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He also led the Lakers to victory in the inaugural in-season tournament and was named the MVP of the tournament. James could add another achievement to his endless list in the All-Star game this season. He’s won the game’s MVP thrice, tied for third-most with Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, and Shaquille O’Neal. A fourth All-Star game MVP will see him join Kobe Bryant and Bob Petit for most in NBA history.

The Akron-born turned 39 on December 30th but has shown no signs of slowing down. He’s already made it known that he dreams of sharing the court with son Bronny James, who can enter the NBA draft this year. However, the University of South Carolina star will likely spend at least one more year in college.

James will become a free agent in the 2025 offseason. He signed a two-year extension in 2022 with a player option for the second year to align his future with his son’s. With Bronny expected to spend another year in college, James will likely opt into his player option for the 2024-25 season, become a free agent next summer, and sign with the team that drafts Bronny.

If James returns to the NBA for the 2025-26 campaign, he’ll break Vince Carter‘s record for most seasons played in the league. The four-time MVP is undoubtedly eyeing Carter’s record, and looking forward to sharing the court with Bronny.