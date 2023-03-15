Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Lakers Issue Injury Report for the ‘Scoring King’

Mar 14, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to a three-point basket by guard D’Angelo Russell (1) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers, after their tough loss to the New York Knicks at home, found their way against the New Orleans Pelicans last night. Playing without LeBron James, the Lakers managed to build a lead as large as 40 points before winning the contest 123-108.

Anthony Davis had a huge game as the Lakers went on to dominate the Pelicans in the first half. The former Pelican finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds, with 12 of 13 shooting from the FTs. Malik Beasley finally erupted for the Lakers as he went 7 of 12 from the deep, scoring 24 points in the win.

As the Lakers head to Houston for a game against the Rockets, fans wonder whether LeBron James will join the squad?

LeBron James will NOT play tonight

LeBron James has made a lot of progress on his ankle injury. He made a lot of front pages when he showed up without a walking boot. This means that he’s taken yet another step in his recovery. Last night, we saw James practice shots with his teammates during warmups.

LeBron James working on his free throws in New Orleans 👀 The King will be re-evaluated on his foot injury within a little more than a week. (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/SmzVXDHIBP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 14, 2023

Yet another positive sign for the Lakers fans. The sooner Bron returns, the higher the chances are that the Lakers secure a playoff berth. He’s the NBA’s Scoring King for a reason, and his presence will help the squad a lot.

