Is Wendell Carter Jr Dating Angel Reese? Magic Center Courtside At Sky-Fever As Jalen Suggs Supports Girlfriend Hailey Van Lith

Prateek Singh
Published

Wendell Carter Jr. (L), Angel Reese (R)

Wendell Carter Jr. (L), Angel Reese (R). Credits: Imagn Images

As Angel Reese’s star continues to rise in the WNBA, so does public interest in her personal life. One of the most talked-about topics lately? Who is she dating? After her relationship with Cam’Ron Fletcher ended in college, Reese made it clear that she was not interested in dating, but the curiosity around her life has sparked a wave of speculation involving Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter was just spotted courtside at the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever matchup, sitting alongside his Magic teammate Jalen Suggs. While Suggs’ presence was expected as he’s dating Sky guard Hailey Van Lith, fans quickly started buzzing about Carter’s appearance too.

It wasn’t the first time he’s been seen close to Reese. Just last month, Carter was at Reese’s birthday party, not just as another guest. He was standing right behind her at one point, filming her on his phone as she danced and celebrated with friends. That moment alone fueled the speculations on social media.


Add to that the fact that Reese was seen at several Orlando Magic games this past season, and the dots started connecting, at least for fans online. One fan posted a screenshot of Reese’s Instagram story on the Magic subreddit and asked, “Why Angel Reese keeps coming to the stadium for Magic games?”

Why Angel Reese keeps coming to the stadium for Magic games ?
byu/banchero98 inOrlandoMagic

Several comments outlined that she was dating Carter Jr., the Magic star. Fortunately, the fans appreciated her presence at the arena because they “like the Wendell” they saw on the floor that night. So, it’s possible that the speculations have some truth in them. After all, there’s no smoke without fire.

However, Reese has been on record multiple times over the past year, stating that she was single. But the speculations have not been put to rest. Before she made her WNBA debut, Reese recorded a video inside her car, addressing the questions about her personal life. She said, “Yeah, I’m single. I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man, that’s all I’m gonna say.”

But this was over a year ago, and it’s possible that the status might’ve changed. Then again, only a few months ago, she told Mariah the Scientist and Latto on her Unapologetically Angel podcast that she was single. In fact, the two artists even asked her what she prefers in a man in hopes of setting her up with someone.

But here’s the thing: nothing has been confirmed. Reese hasn’t publicly acknowledged being in a relationship, nor has Carter Jr. So, for now, talk of the two dating remains pure speculation.

