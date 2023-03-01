Does Shaq Have a Daughter? Exploring lives of Taahirah O’Neal, Amirah O’Neal, and Me’Arah O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is a name almost everyone knows. Maybe it’s because of his media career, platinum-selling albums, movies, or Hall-of-Fame NBA career. Either way, Shaq has used his fame to make an empire for himself and his children. While he may not have had the best luck when it came to his love life, Shaq ensured that his relationship with his children was always good.

Shaq is a father of six children. He had his eldest daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, with his high-school sweetheart, Arnetta Yardbourgh. He then married Shaunie O’Neal(now Henderson), with whom he had four children: Shareef O’Neal, Amirah O’Neal, Shareef O’Neal, and Me’Arah O’Neal. His sixth child is Shaunie’s first kid, who she had before she met Shaq, Myles O’Neal.

While we know a lot about Shaq’s sons, let us learn a bit more about his three daughters:

Taahirah O’Neal

Born July 19, 1996, Taahirah O’Neal is the oldest of the O’Neal children. She was born to Shaquille O’Neal and his high school sweetheart, Arnetta Yardbourgh. Taahirah was born in Orlando, Florida. Shaq had inked a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers at that time. While Arnetta followed O’Neal from Texas to Orlando, she did not want to move to Los Angeles. The courts decided to give custody to the mother, and Big Diesel was to support her financially. However, the courts never put a limitation on his visitations, and O’Neal was always close to Taahirah and her mother. At 5ft 5″, Taahirah is the shortest of the O’Neal children.

In 2019, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Oglethorpe University. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. As we saw on TNT’s Shaq Life, Shaq was there to support his daughter on her big day. According to her LinkedIn, she currently works for PepsiCo in Brand Communications and is a Community Engagement Analyst.

Amirah O’Neal

Born on 13 November 2001, Amirah O’Neal was the second child born to Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie. Just like her elder brother Shareef, Amirah studied at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica. However, when the COVID-19 Pandemic hit, she was home-schooled in her senior year. In her junior year, Amirah averaged Cal-Hi Sports Division IV All-State Team after averaging 17.2 points. Listed at 6ft 2″, Amirah chose to follow her dad’s footsteps for her college, at least initially.

She joined Shareef O’Neal and picked LSU for her college. After playing with them for a season, she transferred to Texas Southern University to join her brother Shaqir. Amirah is majoring in Agricultural Business with an emphasis on International Business.

Me’Arah O’Neal

The youngest of the O’Neal children, Me’Arah was born on May 1, 2006. After being home-schooled during the pandemic, Me’Arah attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California. In her freshman season, she started in all 24 games, leading the team to a 19-5 record while averaging 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game.

Since then, she’s transferred to Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas. She’s currently a junior in high school and is expected to graduate in 2024. As of now, Me’Arah has standing offers from three schools: the University of Virginia, UCLA, and LSU. Listed at 6ft 4″, people expect her to grow even taller, and more offers to come her way. Me’Arah considers herself to be the best shooter in the family, disregarding her dad’s ‘Black Steph Curry’ comments about himself.

