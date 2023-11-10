“If the Lakers Wanna Be a Championship Team, Gotta Get Rid of Anthony Davis”: Skip Bayless’ Co-Host Lil Wayne Prescribes Harsh Medicine for the Lakers

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless and noted LA Lakers fan Lil Wayne recently got involved in a debate over the future of the Lakers amid Anthony Davis’ injury concerns. AD was not available for what proved to be the Lakers’ third straight loss against the Houston Rockets. Davis picked up a hip injury during the loss against the Miami Heat, in which he temporarily exited and finished the game with just 9 points.

AD did not suit up against the Rockets as LeBron James and company suffered a heavy 128-94 loss. Discussing the future of the Lakers on this morning’s Undisputed, Bayless asked Lil Wayne his opinions on the LA Lakers’ Championship hopes this season.

The rapper initially claimed that he was still confident about the team’s chances this season. However, he followed it up with an interesting take on Anthony Davis, claiming that the Lakers will not be a Championship team unless they get rid of the 30-year-old.

“I’m gonna keep it real…if you ask me, if the Lakers wanna be a championship team, in the future as well, we gotta get rid of AD [Anthony Davis]…Because he AD. Don’t wanna criticize him because it’s for health, whatever it is, you don’t wanna say you soft, so whatever it is, it’s AD, that’s his makeup and that’s who he is. And he has shown us that,” Lil Wayne said, suggesting that he thought Davis was simply no longer capable of being at his best regularly.

Hence, the rapper skipped past the criticism and claimed that the Lakers should simply trade him, and acquire some good players to replace him. Wayne claimed that AD was a few years ago capable of maintaining fitness when he was in New Orleans. However, despite showing flashes during the NBA Bubble, AD is simply not the same player he once was.

In addition to Davis’ mixed form and fitness, the player has also been criticized for claiming that he has struggled due to the Lakers’ packed schedule. The season had seemingly gotten off to a decent start. But 3 straight losses mean that fans are worried about the Lakers’ chances of taking up a championship challenge this season as well. LeBron and Co. are up for a showdown against the Phoenix Suns next. It will be interesting to see if AD plays in the contest.

Kevin Garnett believes that something is wrong with Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers

Lil Wayne is not the only one who is concerned with Anthony Davis’ start to the season. AD’s body language and perceived lethargy while playing alongside one of the best players of all time seemed to confuse KG and Paul Pierce.

Garnett claimed on the KG Certified podcast that AD had everything he needed in order to up his game. He suggested that there might be things going on behind the scenes, that might be having an effect. “Is it a disconnect? There is something going on bro! There is something going on that is not in the light. I don’t know how Bron can’t be a major influence on this guy,” Garnett said.

While LeBron has largely been faultless and has carried the team for multiple games already, AD has once again, only shown flashes of brilliance.