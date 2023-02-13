Anthony Davis HIV: When NBA Twitter Hilariously Asked Magic Johnson To Give Up the Cure of AIDS for AD

In 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers made a big move. They acquired Anthony Davis by giving up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and multiple unprotected first-round picks and swaps. While it was a hefty price to pay, but combining the talents of LeBron James and AD in Hollywood looked like the perfect recipe for success.

In their first year together, the two brought exactly what they promised. The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship. However, since then, the pairing has suffered various injuries and ailments and have only made one playoff appearance in the two seasons since.

As we look back on their time together in Los Angeles, there is one aspect of the trade that no one actually paid much heed to. Magic Johnson was the GM of the Lakers right until a few months before AD made a move to Tinseltown. This led to NBA Twitter getting very creative with Anthony Davis HIV comments.

NBA Twitter trolled Magic Johnson to help the Pelicans with an HIV cure

Anthony Davis and HIV? This is a combination that makes no sense. He’s a married man with a daughter as well. However, at the 2019 trade deadline, the Lakers were very eager to acquire Anthony Davis, and tried offering every possible combination they could.

Magic Johnson, as a GM of the team, tried his best to get LeBron James a good running mate. It looked like he was willing to sell the entire team out to get AD. Well, NBA Twitter took the joke a level further. They joked about how Magic has HIV and in order to get AD in Tinseltown, he would have to send the Pelicans the cure for the same.

If Magic Johnson really wants to bring Anthony Davis to the Lakers, he better throw in the cure for HIV in this trade. That’s how much the Pelicans are asking for. — Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) February 5, 2019

If I’m Magic Johnson I’m on the phone with New Orleans offering Lonzo, Ingram, Hart & the cure for HIV for Anthony Davis. — Dalton Lester (@DaLesterr) January 28, 2019

they said magic johnson finally has to include the cure for HIV in a package for anthony davis — SAM DARKWA (@samdarkwa) January 28, 2019

#AnthonyDavis wants out from NO… If I’m Magic Johnson I’m offering up the world for him to come to LA; Lonzo, Ingram, the cure for HIV. Everything. — WaterBoyBlogger (@WaterBlogger) January 28, 2019

I know NBA Twitter is ruthless, but joking about Magic’s HIV diagnosis is a little on the nose.

Where did Anthony Davis AIDS confusion arise from?

Back in 2012, there was an ad campaign for FACES of AIDS 2012 where they picked a man named Anthony Davis. In that campaign, we see the said Anthony Davis talk about how AIDS and HIV are different and how they have affected his life.

That AD is not to be confused with the 6ft 10″ superstar the Lakers have on their roster. As far as we know, the former Kentucky Wildcat does not have HIV or AIDS.

