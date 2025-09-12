Anthony Edwards Adds Fuel to Self-Proclaimed ‘Dual Sport’ Athlete Claims With Wild Baseball Feat

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

When we think of dual sport athletes, only a few names come to mind. Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders, Michael Jordan, or even Danny Ainge. Well, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is vowing to add his name to that prestigious list and has a new feat in baseball that you’ll have to see to believe.

The Ant Man has long been an advocate of himself regarding this subject. Back in 2023, he told Fadeaway World that he would be the first to ever crossover between the NBA and the NFL.

“I think I might be the first one. I will try. First, I gotta handle my business in the NBA. As a team, the Minnesota organization, we want to win a championship. After that, we’ll figure it out,” he said at the time.

Well, Edwards did show off some of his skills in another sport earlier today: baseball. Ant jacked out a home run while attending batting practice for the Minnesota Twins. The moment was caught during an Instagram Live feed of his Wolves teammate, Ron Dillingham.

Anthony Edwards went to the Minnesota Twins batting practice He proceeded to hit a MASSIVE home run (h/t @CourtsideBuzzX)pic.twitter.com/xbZriWl4ay — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 11, 2025

While it’s far from his “NFL” promise, the 23-year-old putting a ball into the seats is no easy feat, even in battling practice. That takes precision, power, and lift. That’s not to say that Edwards would be able to hit a 101 mph sinker in a big moment, but why not throw him into a lineup and see if he can do it for real?

The Ant Man certainly think he could do it. Five years ago, during an interview with Wolves+, he claimed that he would have faired well in the MLB. “I could have went to the MLB. I’m serious, y’all think I’m joking,” he stated with confidence.

He then suggested to the interviewer that it didn’t matter what sport he was asked to play, he could hop in and become the best. “Whatever you need me to play, I’m gonna go do it, especially if there’s money on the line, Imma go do it,” the young baller proclaimed.

It’s one of the most charming traits about Ant. He’s young, hungry, but has the confidence of someone who has been there. The moment never seems to matter to Edwards. Whether he has the ball in his hands with the game on the line or bumps into former U.S. President Barack Obama, Ant will do his thing.

But before he jumps into another sport he still has his first goal to achieve: an NBA Championship. He and the Wolves got close the last two seasons by making it to the Conference Finals, but each time they hit a brick wall that was the Mavericks and the Thunder.

Hopefully, 2025-2026 is the season that Ant, Gobert, and the rest of the Wolves muscle through previous playoff success and make it to the championships series. We need to see how the Ant Man behaves, both on and off the court, when a ring is on the line.