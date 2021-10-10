“That was Tequila?! I thought that was water!”: When Ayesha Curry made Stephen Curry chug a glass of Tequila on The Ellen Show before the All-Star Game

When Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show before the 2018 All-Star Game, and cooked food together

When one thinks of NBA Power couples, there are a few names that spring to the mind. There is Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Savannah James and LeBron James, and Ayesha and Stephen Curry. Ayesha and Steph are incredible together and are greatly adored by the fans all around. They have three beautiful children together, two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and a son, Canon.

The two have set such couple goals, they are often mentioned in songs and as examples in other places too. Ayesha Curry is an actress, a cook show host, and has her own chain of restaurants. She has been on a lot of talk shows for her promotions and used to frequent The Ellen Show a lot. On one of her visits, she came along with Stephen Curry, and the two had an incredible time.

When Ayesha Curry made Stephen Curry chug a whole glass of Tequila

Back in 2018, Ayesha Curry was pregnant with their third child, Canon. Steph and Ayesha made their way to the sets of The Ellen Show, just as the All-Star break began. The All-Star format had just changed, and it was going to be Team Curry vs Team LeBron that year.

On the show, Ellen made Steph assume the role of ‘Chef Curry’ and made him wear the apron. However, there was one twist. While it was Steph’s body, it would be Ayesha’s hands.

There was a part where Steph was proud of the pretzels he cooked and called them better than other pretzels, “just like Team Curry is better than Team LeBron.”

There were a lot of laughs and a lot of fun incidents. Towards the end, Ellen poured out some Tequila to water the mouth. However, Ayesha didn’t know it was Tequila and poured it all down Steph’s throat in one go. When Ellen said, ‘that was a lot of Tequila’, Ayesha realized what had happened. By then it was too late, and Steph jokingly asked whether the Game was that day, or the next day.

Ayesha and Steph are adorable together, and it is always fun to go back in time and watch their clips. They recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, by renewing their vows.