Anthony Edwards Confesses He Needed Help Guarding Former Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns

Anthony Edwards, one of the best young players in the NBA, is also one of its premier trash-talkers. He regularly gets into the heads of his opponents, taking them to school. It has worked for him, too, as he led his Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances the last two seasons.

Advertisement

Ant’s entire persona, in fact, is built on being in your face. In his Adidas commercials, he calls out other star players. In the Adam Sandler movie, Hustle, he plays the villain, a say-anything, turbo-charged version of himself.

This is a man who once told Charles Barkley, “Bring ya ass” to Minnesota, after beating Nikola Jokic in a Game 7 on the Serbian superstar’s home court. Ant has many attributes that make him a great player, but a display of humility isn’t one of them.

That’s why it’s so unusual to see him humbled in any way. That’s exactly what happened after his Wolves got smacked 137-114 by the Knicks on Wednesday night.

These two franchises will forever be compared after the trade last year that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota. It’s a deal that has worked out well for both sides, but on Wednesday night, the Madison Square Garden faithful felt they had the better team.

Randle showed out with 32 points in his return to his old stomping grounds, and DiVincenzo kicked in 21 more. And Towns’ 15-10 line wasn’t quite as impressive. But he did make one play that forced Edwards to eat some humble pie. Here’s how Ant-Man himself described it.

“Man, he dunked on me today, man. I ain’t jump, though. But nah, he backed me down. I mean, he [is] strong as hell. And he’s 7 feet tall. I stood him up for like five seconds — at that point, somebody gotta come help me. I’m 6-3, 6-4, and he’s 7 feet. I need some help at some point,” said Edwards, who is a great defender, but there is not much he can do facing a hulk like KAT.

–– Ant on KAT pic.twitter.com/Xcs2X0olV7 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 6, 2025

Oftentimes, Rudy Gobert will be there waiting down low to keep this from happening. But the French big man was subbed out just 31 seconds before KAT took Edwards to the weight room.

This dunk happened early in the second quarter. The Knicks’ offense really got humming some time later. After halftime, to be exact.

They scored 83 points after the break, turning a four-point deficit into an easy win against a tough Western Conference team. The Knicks are now 5-0 at home, tied with the Bulls for the best home record in the league.

Ant will have to wait more than a month and a half to get his revenge since the Wolves don’t face the Knicks again until two days before Christmas. That matchup will be at the Target Center. So don’t be surprised if he tries to posterize his former teammate for some payback in front of his home fans.