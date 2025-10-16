mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Has “Lost Respect” For Charles Barkley After Claiming He Regressed Despite 40 3FG%

Samir Mehdi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Barkley(L) and Anthony Edwards(R)

Charles Barkley(L) and Anthony Edwards(R)
Credit: USA Today Sports

There’s no star currently in the league as brazen and straightforward as Anthony Edwards. He’s delved so much into his own personality that he’s now rewarded media personalities for being the best ‘Haters of the Year’. Charles Barkley has found himself in the unfortunate position of being shortlisted by Ant.

There’s a ton of people Edwards has called out over the past few years. Whether it’s Carmelo Anthony with his now famous, ‘Receipts’ Adidas commercial or Cam’ron where Ant blatantly told him ‘f— buddy’, the Timberwolves superstar has held nothing back.

Now, as a way to rank his favorite or perhaps, least favorite personalities across the internet, he hosted his first ‘Believe That’ award show. The categories ranged from ‘White Boy of the Year’ which Timothee Chalamet won to of course, ‘Hater of the Year’.

Chuck was on this list due to his take on ‘Inside the NBA’ where he claimed Edwards had “regressed”.

“Anthony Edwards has regressed because he’s become an outside shooter. He’s not aggressive like he was last year. He’s taking too many threes. He’s going to have to become more of a leader.”

This take never made sense. At age 23, Ant led the league in threes made with 320 after making 190 in 2023-24. In a single year, he evolved into one of the league’s best shooters while maintaining his aggression in the paint with 13.2 drives per game.

Ant brought this up on his award show. He said, “Charles Barkley, you a GOAT. I had so much respect for you. I still got a lot of respect but it came down. I shot 40% from three!”

Chuck wasn’t the only person Ant and his team called out. Magic Johnson, Skip Bayless, and Noah Lyles all felt the heat from the All-Star. He did preface however that he “f—s with” them so there isn’t any real beef or hate between them.

It’s safe to say that at merely 24 years of age, Edwards has racked up enough equity in people’s minds to warrant a great deal of adverse reactions. And someone like Ant only thrives when his name is mentioned, regardless of the context of the publicity.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Share this article

Don’t miss these