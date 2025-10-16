Anthony Edwards Has “Lost Respect” For Charles Barkley After Claiming He Regressed Despite 40 3FG%

There’s no star currently in the league as brazen and straightforward as Anthony Edwards. He’s delved so much into his own personality that he’s now rewarded media personalities for being the best ‘Haters of the Year’. Charles Barkley has found himself in the unfortunate position of being shortlisted by Ant.

There’s a ton of people Edwards has called out over the past few years. Whether it’s Carmelo Anthony with his now famous, ‘Receipts’ Adidas commercial or Cam’ron where Ant blatantly told him ‘f— buddy’, the Timberwolves superstar has held nothing back.

Now, as a way to rank his favorite or perhaps, least favorite personalities across the internet, he hosted his first ‘Believe That’ award show. The categories ranged from ‘White Boy of the Year’ which Timothee Chalamet won to of course, ‘Hater of the Year’.

Chuck was on this list due to his take on ‘Inside the NBA’ where he claimed Edwards had “regressed”.

“Anthony Edwards has regressed because he’s become an outside shooter. He’s not aggressive like he was last year. He’s taking too many threes. He’s going to have to become more of a leader.”

This take never made sense. At age 23, Ant led the league in threes made with 320 after making 190 in 2023-24. In a single year, he evolved into one of the league’s best shooters while maintaining his aggression in the paint with 13.2 drives per game.

Ant brought this up on his award show. He said, “Charles Barkley, you a GOAT. I had so much respect for you. I still got a lot of respect but it came down. I shot 40% from three!”

Anthony Edwards is the GOAT. He calls out all his haters . Skip Bayless, Charles Barkley, Noah Lyles and Magic Johnson were nominated for Hater of the Year. pic.twitter.com/5wPoDsiQAQ — Tactician (@Tactician128) October 15, 2025

Chuck wasn’t the only person Ant and his team called out. Magic Johnson, Skip Bayless, and Noah Lyles all felt the heat from the All-Star. He did preface however that he “f—s with” them so there isn’t any real beef or hate between them.

It’s safe to say that at merely 24 years of age, Edwards has racked up enough equity in people’s minds to warrant a great deal of adverse reactions. And someone like Ant only thrives when his name is mentioned, regardless of the context of the publicity.