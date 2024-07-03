Heat Trade Rumors: Despite Lakers’ Interest, DeMar DeRozan Likely to Team Up With Jimmy Butler

Apr 9, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

After fumbling the ball on Klay Thompson’s acquisition, the Los Angeles Lakers might have another opportunity to strengthen their roster. According to trade rumors, the Lakers are interested in signing DeMar DeRozan in the free agency. However, the road is not easy. The Miami Heat also seems to be on track to sign him, and Jovan Buha’s recent report has tipped the odds further away from Purple and Gold.

According to Buha’s report, the Heat are trying their best to get the 34-year-old to agree to their offer. He said,

“They’ve [Lakers] now turned their attention to DeMar DeRozan, though the Miami Heat are currently viewed as slight favorites to land the 15-year veteran and six-time All-Star.”

D-Roz is the hottest prospect in the league right now as big organizations are pushing for him. The LA Lakers have shown significant interest in signing the former Bull.

They are desperate to add a new star player to the roster to play alongside LeBron James and possibly lead them to another trophy in the coming years. So far, the Lakers have only seen disappointment with their attempts.

If this attempt also ends up bearing no result, this will be a massive failure that will haunt the Lakers in the coming season. Looking at it from the perspective of players’ compatibility in operating together, the Heat is a better option for DeRozan. In terms of his approach, he is very similar to Jimmy Butler, which is why it will be easier for them to accommodate.

Outside of that, the Heat are in dire need of a star player who will take charge alongside Butler. The Miami franchise is also facing a severe threat within the Eastern Conference because they have the current NBA Champions.

To make matters worse, the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers have made massive improvements to their roster in the free agency. Contrary to the last season, it seems the East will also witness a power struggle next season.