Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Pistons?: Nuggets Superstar’s Injury Report Remains Encouraging Ahead of Must-Win Game

The Denver Nuggets may have started out the season pretty well, but off-late, they’re not doing so hot. Despite still standing atop the Western Conference, the franchise has only won 5 of its last 10 games. Worse, they are currently on a 4-game losing streak. Needless to say, these things need to be rectified immediately.

The worst part is that this is happening with the playoffs just around the corner. So, if there is bad momentum now, it is going to carry through to the NBA playoffs just around the corner.

Simply put, the Denver Nuggets need wins, and they need them now. And of course, the best way to do that is to have your best player on the floor. And so, this question becomes all the more important. Will Nikola Jokic feature for the Denver Nuggets tonight?

ESPN releases latest report on Nikola Jokic

Admittedly, on the surface, it doesn’t look like Nikola Jokic has any issues. After all, he has played all of the Nuggets’ last 5 games. However, fatigue can be a real factor late into the season. And the fact of the matter is too much fatigue can cause some serious injuries.

Nikola Jokic has played almost every game for Denver this season, featuring in a whopping 61 of the 69 games played by the franchise this season. However, has that been the cause for any latest ailments to the man?

Fortunately, as per ESPN, the man is completely healthy. And so, unless something unexpected were to suddenly take place, Jokic will indeed be playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

What is Nikola Jokic averaging this season?

Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 10 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 rebounds per game. The man is also shooting 63% from the field, 40.5% from three, and 81.7% from the charity stripe.

