“Are We Supposed to Lose Sleep Over It?”: ‘Annoyed’ Klay Thompson Responds to Fans Booing Warriors in Consecutive Games

The Golden State Warriors lost yet another game, something that had Klay Thompsonvisibly frustrated. During the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Chase Center was merciless as it booed the home team for the 2nd straight fixture. While talking to a reporter regarding the embarrassing situation, however, Thompson revealed that he wasn’t going to sweat over anything.

The New Orleans Pelicans took control of the contest and were in the driver’s seat throughout the 48 minutes. A contest that witnessed no lead changes or ties, ended with Stephen Curry and Co. suffering a soul-crushing 141-105 blowout loss.

As the first half reached its end, fans of the Golden State Warriors started booing their squad as they trailed by 13 points. As mentioned prior, this wasn’t the first of its kind this season either, as a similar incident occurred during the Warriors’ previous fixture against the Toronto Raptors.

Being booed by his fans didn’t seem to bother Klay Thompson. During the postgame conference, the sharpshooter revealed that he wouldn’t lose sleep over the fact that Dub Nation was booing their team. The annoyed guard just didn’t seem to care.

Klay furiously said, “I don’t care. Are we supposed to lose sleep over it?”

Klay Thompson’s reaction is certainly an unexpected one. Over the last 10 years, fans of the Golden State Warriors have shown nothing but support for their franchise. However, now that they’re bashing the team for their lack of effort, Thompson doesn’t seem to appreciate the criticism. Given the context of the Warriors’ situation, it is a bit shocking to hear that Klay “doesn’t care”.

Such a reaction from Klay is quite unlike him. It is evident that this outburst is a result of the team’s awful performances in the latest homestand, despite his averaging a very efficient 16 points and 2.1 rebounds during this stretch.

Stephen Curry had a different reaction than Klay Thompson

Getting booed by your home supporters is embarrassing. While Klay Thompson might not care about the same, Stephen Curry couldn’t help but agree with the fans’ harsh reaction. Knowing the importance of the supporters, Curry was extremely critical when revealing that he was also booing himself and the team. Instead of having an outburst of his own, like Klay seemed to have, Steph admitted that the fans didn’t have anything to cheer about.

“Honestly, I’m booing myself. Booing our team in my head because of the way we’re playing so it is what it is… It’s our job to give them something to cheer about and we have not done that,” Curry said.

Stephen Curry had a great start to the season. But over the past few weeks, the two-time MVP has witnessed a small dip in production. Besides Curry not putting up the sensational numbers that he usually does, the team’s dip in shooting efficiency and high turnovers have also been a huge reason behind the GSW’s recent failures.

During this current homestand, the 2022 champions recorded 47.1% FG, 35.3% 3FG, and an extremely concerning 12.3 turnovers per game.

Having lost 6 out of the last 8 games, the San Francisco side fell to the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an awful 17-20 record.