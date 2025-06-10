As Derrick Rose Stuns With His $75000 Audemars Piguet At Roland Garros, Tony Parker Shows Love For His $2095 Tissot PRX

With the NBA season nearing its end, some of the game’s biggest names have taken time to enjoy a quiet summer and soak in the sights. Three of the league’s most recognizable former stars were spotted at the French Open final, subtly flaunting their wealth. Dirk Nowitzki, Derrick Rose, and Tony Parker all appeared on an Instagram page showcasing their luxury watches.

It’s an event that oozes class—one of the biggest sporting spectacles of the year—and it delivered, with Carlos Alcaraz pulling off a miraculous comeback to defeat Jannik Sinner in the final. So it’s only natural that the NBA representatives, like all the other celebrities, showed up dressed in their finest.

The Insta page in question, run by Chad Alexander, posted a video showcasing the best watches on display at the final two days at Roland Garros, and the ones worn by Rose, Nowitzki, and Parker caught his eye.

Rose was spotted wearing an astounding Audemars Piguet Cobra, which retails at roughly $75,000. Nowitzki, on the other hand, was rocking a Patek Phillepe Aquanaut, in silver and deep blue colors, which costs $82,000.

Parker’s two-tone Tissot PRX did not carry the same weight as the others since it’s only worth $2100, but the former San Antonio Spur is a brand ambassador for the Swiss watchmakers and has been wearing that particular piece at almost every event he goes to.

View this post on Instagram

In Parker’s own words, “Depends on what I am wearing, but if it is a casual brunch, I’d wear my Tissot PRX. I actually wear the Tissot PRX all the time right now. At work and for a date.”

Of course, he does have a vast collection himself, as does every NBA star, considering how much money they make, but Tissot holds a special place in the former Finals MVP’s heart. When Parker was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023, the brand made him a special one-of-a-kind watch, engraved with his jersey number and his 4 championship titles on the back.

“In celebrating Tony’s monumental Hall of Fame induction, Tissot is thrilled to gift him an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Gentleman Gold watch, engraved with his jersey number and the four illustrious years of his NBA Championship victories,” a statement from Tissot read.

Stars in the NBA love their watches, and why shouldn’t they? They’ve put in the hard work to make their money, and they deserve to spend it in any way they see fit. Some players, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, even have special personalized watch lines with companies like Breitling.

Others like LeBron James boast collections worth millions of dollars. The King himself has an estimated $4.7 million worth of timepieces at his home. Crazy numbers. Even for horophiles.