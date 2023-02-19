“Devin Booker must be devastated”: Suns Star’s Ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner Seen With Alleged Boyfriend Bad Bunny in LA

Images taken from Google Images and USA Today Sports respectively

Kendall Jenner, the headline magnet, supermodel, and in NBA circles the ex-girlfriend of Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns superstar must be devastated seeing the supermodel and Instagram influencer with Latin American popstar Bad Bunny.

Booker is already missing the NBA All-Star weekend this year. The Suns’ shooting guard has been out with a groin issue and thus didn’t make it to the roster.

He did put up quite the numbers and yet, was missing entirely from the reserves. This might be shocking and controversial to some as Zion Williamson was voted as a starter despite missing more than half the games this season.

Kendall Jenner was seen with Bad Bunny as rumors fly amid Phoenix Suns Superstar missing All-Star roster for 2023

Now onto the spicy news, Book’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner was seen with a new man. Yes, first, rumors of her and Bad Bunny getting frisky in a nightclub in Los Angeles spewed like wildfire.

RUMOR: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are allegedly dating. According a recent blind which DeuxMoi has now confirmed, stated “this famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.” pic.twitter.com/V9lwJawWqV — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) February 17, 2023

And now, as per the Daily Mail, the two were seen exiting a restaurant in LA.

Kendall Jenner sneaks out of dinner with rumoured beau Bad Bunny https://t.co/RSg8CZjBqj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 19, 2023

Quite the timing we suppose, with Booker not participating in the all-star weekend, an event he cherishes dearly.

Devin Booker must be devastated😞😩 https://t.co/rFJO5u2wQB — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) February 19, 2023

Devin Booker is missing from the 2023 NBA All-Star game

Despite putting up averages of 26.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, Booker was shockingly omitted from the Western Conference’s NBA All-Star roster.

The Phoenix Suns star will not be dissuaded as the franchise just added Kevin Durant. Where Booker once fell short in the NBA Finals two years ago, he will be looking to make up for it this year.

The Suns are legitimate. And with the “Kardashian curse” out of the way, Book might just show up and show out. Only time will tell.

