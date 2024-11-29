“4 Kids at My Young Ripe Age of 21”: 35 Year Old Ayesha Curry Jokes About Her Age in Thanksgiving Post With Steph

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry’s Thanksgiving celebration was slightly special this year as it was their first with their son Caius Chai, who was born in May. To mark the occasion, the Warriors superstar shared a collage of pictures on Instagram featuring his wife Ayesha, daughter Riley, and sons Ryan, Cannon, and Caius.

Advertisement

He captioned the post, “Happy day to give thanks from the Currys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)



Curry was feeling grateful, and so was his wife Ayesha. However, she couldn’t help but be her quirky self and cracked a joke at her own expense. She shared her husband’s collage on her Instagram stories and captioned it,

“Grateful, grateful, grateful. (Still trying to figure out how I managed to have four kids at my young ripe age of 21.)”

Ayesha Curry is too funny for this xD pic.twitter.com/lNPOFdlrmP — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) November 29, 2024

Most people in their 30s try to hang on to their youth for as long as they can. Seems like Ayesha, who’ll turn 36 in March, is no exception. The ‘ripe age of 21’ comment humorously shows she’s still young at heart.

At the same time, Curry has been open about the ageism she has faced, especially when she was pregnant with Caius. In an interview with Sweet July Magazine, the actress revealed she had to face the stigma that women having children in their 30s are often subjected to. She said,

“I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children. Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”

Ayesha decided to turn a deaf ear to the negative comments and focused on staying positive during her pregnancy. She’s excited to celebrate the holiday festivities with Curry and their four children, especially Caius, as it’s his first. And as terrific as Thanksgiving was, Christmas promises to be even better.

Ayesha ensures her kids have memorable Christmases

After 12 years of trial and error, Ayesha has mastered the art of making Christmas an incredible experience for her kids. She’s keen on ensuring they remember each holiday as they grow older and has learned the tricks to fulfill her goal. She shed light on it in an interview with Parents.com, saying,

“Through the years, I’ve learned that they’re not going to remember the nitty-gritty details. I try to make the small moments, core memories for them… It’s just the mere act of putting up the decorations, hanging the stockings, that’s what they’ll remember; they don’t even remember what was in the stockings… So don’t stress about that stuff. It’s just creating those nostalgic memories, not the stuff that comes around it.”

Ayesha’s ability to make holidays memorable is as effective as her husband’s three-point shooting. She has gotten it down to a science and she will be ready to drop another masterclass this Christmas, her son Caius first.