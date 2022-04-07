“Ayesha Curry might be listening, I’m not gon tell y’all!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry gives a cheeky answer when asked how long does he want to play in the NBA

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry tries to finesse his way out of answering his long-term plans in the NBA, brings up Ayesha Curry

Whenever one thinks of Golden State Warriors, the one image that always comes to mind is a 6’2 dude shooting lights out from anywhere on the court. Well, that’s Stephen Curry for you. Playing his 13th NBA season, Curry has only known one home in the league, and that is with the Warriors.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have a long-time relationship, which has lasted because of the success it brought both parties. While Stephen Curry became the greatest shooter to ever play the sport, the Warriors won the NBA Championship thrice, and the Western Conference 5 times.

Steph has always talked about playing his entire career out in the Bay, and retiring as a Warrior. Earlier today, he was sitting down with Steiny and Guru from 95.7 The Game, and they asked Steph a question that he didn’t really want to answer.

Stephen Curry names Ayesha Curry as the reason why he doesn’t wanna talk about retirement

Stephen Curry is 34 years old. He’s no longer the young player who used to run around the court and pull up from wherever he likes. Oh wait, he’s doing exactly the same things, but is looking even better. Steph has shown that age hasn’t affected him yet, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

However, it is quite possible that he would have a number set for when he wants to hang up his boots. When asked about the same by Steiny and Guru, Steph chose to walk over the question, saying that Ayesha Curry may be listening.

From his response, it feels like Steph has a number in mind, but Ayesha doesn’t agree with the same. They would’ve had discussions about the same, but wouldn’t have reached a common conclusion.

Well, anyway, we have Steph till the end of the 2025-26 season at least. After that, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.