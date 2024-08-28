Ayesha Curry Shows Kim Kardashian Appreciation for ‘Gorgeous’ $350 Beats Headphones

Ayesha Curry has been busy juggling her role as a mother and as an entrepreneur, especially after the birth of her youngest son, Caius Chai Curry. But she took some time out to show love to Kim Kardashian for the ‘gorgeous’ gift she sent her recently.

On August 15, Beats released the second edition of their Beats X Kim collection. Kardashian sent a pair of her newly released headphones to Ayesha Curry.

She received the Moon-colored headphones. The 35-year-old also received a small bag of dark creamy color, which matched the color of her headset.

On her Instagram stories, Ayesha showed her love to Kim for the heart-warming gesture. She loved the color scheme of both the headphones and the modified bag along with it.

Curry wrote in her captions, “Thank You @kimkardashian. This Pantone is GORGEOUS.”

Ayesha Curry gets her own Beats x Kim headphones pic.twitter.com/fAOP38S83h — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 28, 2024

The new collaboration between Kardashian and Beats is a part of their Beats Studio Pro series. The Kim Special Edition is available in three themes, Moon, Dune, and Earth.

The headphones are currently retailing at $349.99. They can be purchased by visiting the official website of Beats by Dre.

The headphones can be used by plugging in a USB-C cord or via Bluetooth. The official website claims that the headphones can cancel noise 48,000 times per second. The playback can last up to 40 hours on full charging whereas four minutes of charging is good enough for four hours worth of playback.

The headphones are expected to produce a sound akin to 64 speakers, indicating the richness of the audio rendition.

Kim Kardashian and the Curry family share a close bond. In fact, Kim’s 11-year-old daughter North West is a huge Stephen Curry fan.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Ayesha Curry was on the list of people who were gifted the newly released Beats x Kim edition.